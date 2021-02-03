Warriors outgunned 83-65 by Trojans in title contest

Wahoo forced 29 Devil turnovers and came away with 21 steals.

Wahoo shot 47 percent from the field and made 13-of-17 from the free throw line.

The win put the Warriors into the conference championship game where they squared off against seventh-ranked Platteview Trojans at Wahoo High School on Jan. 30.

The Trojans came out on fire from behind the 3-point line, got ahead early and the Warriors were never able to recover.

The Trojans sank 16 3-pointers and rolled to a 83-65 win over the Warriors.

Platteview led 10-2 after three minutes and the home team never led.

The Platteview lead was 41-35 early in the third quarter, but an 11-0 run quickly pushed the lead to 17 points. Wahoo wouldn’t get closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Platteview shot 57 percent from behind the 3-point line and 61 percent from the field.

They also assisted on 22 of their 27 baskets.

The Warriors shot just 21 percent from behind the 3-point line and finished with just seven assists on 22 made baskets.