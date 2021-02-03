Warriors outgunned 83-65 by Trojans in title contest

WAHOO – After a week off the fifth-ranked Wahoo Warrior boys basketball knocked the rust off quickly in an 83-50 opening round Trailblazer Conference Tournament win over Plattsmouth at Wahoo High School on Jan. 28.
Wahoo scored the games first 10 points and led 28-11 after one quarter.
Sophomore Garrett Grandgenett hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 13 points.
The Wahoo lead got to 36-11 in the second quarter and the Warriors led 45-20 at the break.
Wahoo extended their lead in the second half and all of the players who suited up got in the game.
“I thought we played really well tonight. We moved the ball and shared it well. Our defense was good and we forced a lot of turnovers, which we need to do to be successful,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Grandgenett and fellow sophomore Owen Hancock led five Warriors in double-figures with 19 points apiece. Hancock also led the Warriors on the boards with 11.
Senior Trevor Kasischke scored 13 points and added seven steals and five assists.
Junior Myles Simon scored 12 points and handed out four assists.
Freshman Marcus Glock scored 10 points and came away with four steals.
Wahoo forced 29 Devil turnovers and came away with 21 steals.
Wahoo shot 47 percent from the field and made 13-of-17 from the free throw line.
The win put the Warriors into the conference championship game where they squared off against seventh-ranked Platteview Trojans at Wahoo High School on Jan. 30.
The Trojans came out on fire from behind the 3-point line, got ahead early and the Warriors were never able to recover.
The Trojans sank 16 3-pointers and rolled to a 83-65 win over the Warriors.
Platteview led 10-2 after three minutes and the home team never led.
The Platteview lead was 41-35 early in the third quarter, but an 11-0 run quickly pushed the lead to 17 points. Wahoo wouldn’t get closer than 15 points the rest of the way.
Platteview shot 57 percent from behind the 3-point line and 61 percent from the field.
They also assisted on 22 of their 27 baskets.
The Warriors shot just 21 percent from behind the 3-point line and finished with just seven assists on 22 made baskets.
“We got off to a poor start early. They hit some three’s and we forced some bad shots and bad passes. We were playing from behind all night, and things got away from us in the third quarter. Give Platteview credit for shooting the ball very well. We get to play them again in three days, and hopefully we will be much better then, than we were tonight,” said Scheef.