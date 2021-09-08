Warriors open up with four wins at home

WAHOO - The service line was key for Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo as they took care of business against conference foe Ralston at home on Aug. 31. They piled up 13 aces in the 25-15, 25-9, and 25-15 straight set victory over the Rams.
“We always talk about serving,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “We want to be consistent servers, getting that other team out of system helps a lot defensively.”
The match between the two Trailblazer Conference foes started with one of those tough serves from the Warriors. It was off the hand of Hayden Osmera giving Wahoo an early 1-0 lead.
Later on in the set, Mya Larson, who is one of four returning starters from last year’s C1 State Championship team, recorded her second kill of the match to give the Warriors a seven-point advantage.
In comments after the win, Reeves stated it’s been nice to have a good core group of starters back from last season. It has helped some of the other girls who are getting their first taste of varsity experience this season.
A kill in the middle by Josie Sutton and an ace by Audrey Waido helped close out a 10-point first set victory for the Wahoo.
During the second set, the Warriors were able to build an 11-3 lead thanks to several kills by Larson early on. Sutton and Tianna Coffey added back-to-back kills to extend that advantage to 14-5.
Late in the set, Coffey and Osmera served up some aces that powered Wahoo to the win. It was an impressive defensive performance by the Warriors in the second set as they held Ralston to single digits in points.
Early in the third set, Wahoo found themselves trailing to the Rams 2-1. They quickly erased that lead with kills by Larson and Chloe Kasischke that put them up 5-3.
Ace’s by Waido, Larson and Sutton helped the Warriors continue to grow their advantage and ultimately powered them to a seven-point victory which won them the match.
“It was good to get a win on our homecourt in our home opener,” Reeves said. “The girls were resilient and stayed consistent throughout the entirety of the match.”
Finishing with 13 kills in the win to lead the team was Larson followed by Sutton with eight. Freshman Waido had six aces to go along with three kills, while fellow classmate Osmera recorded six kills and three aces.
On top of the game against Ralston, the Warriors held their home volleyball tournament on Sept. 4. They won the invite with wins over Class B Blair and Crete and then Lincoln Christian in the final.
In the first round, they won the opening set vs the Bears 25-18. Wahoo fell in the second set losing 25-21 but rebounded to win the decisive third set 25-19.
Larson earned 12 kills in the match to pace the Warriors and fellow senior Sutton had eight kills. In the block category, Coffey had one.
Earning nine aces and 11 digs in the match was Osmera. Both Luben and Waido had ten digs and Coffey had six.
From that win, the Warriors moved on to their pool matchup vs Crete. They were able to defeat the Cardinals 2-0 by building leads of 22-15 in the first and 12-9 in the second.
Against Lincoln Christian in the championship, the Warriors spread the wealth around offensively. Other than Larson who had 10 kills, three players had three kills and two players had one kill for Wahoo.
This helped them earn a 2-0 win by the finals of 25-20 and 25-19.
The three players earning two kills for the Warriors in the match were Sutton, Waido, and Coffey. Osmera and Chloe Kasischke each had one.
Setting those kills up for Wahoo in the championship were Waido and Coffey. Coffey led the team with nine assists and Waido picked up seven.
The Warriors played at Platteview on Sept. 7 and then are headed across town to compete in the Bishop Neumann Invite on Sept. 11. They open up the tournament vs Omaha Gross Catholic.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.