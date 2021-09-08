Warriors open up with four wins at home

Larson earned 12 kills in the match to pace the Warriors and fellow senior Sutton had eight kills. In the block category, Coffey had one.

Earning nine aces and 11 digs in the match was Osmera. Both Luben and Waido had ten digs and Coffey had six.

From that win, the Warriors moved on to their pool matchup vs Crete. They were able to defeat the Cardinals 2-0 by building leads of 22-15 in the first and 12-9 in the second.

Against Lincoln Christian in the championship, the Warriors spread the wealth around offensively. Other than Larson who had 10 kills, three players had three kills and two players had one kill for Wahoo.

This helped them earn a 2-0 win by the finals of 25-20 and 25-19.

The three players earning two kills for the Warriors in the match were Sutton, Waido, and Coffey. Osmera and Chloe Kasischke each had one.

Setting those kills up for Wahoo in the championship were Waido and Coffey. Coffey led the team with nine assists and Waido picked up seven.

The Warriors played at Platteview on Sept. 7 and then are headed across town to compete in the Bishop Neumann Invite on Sept. 11. They open up the tournament vs Omaha Gross Catholic.

Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.