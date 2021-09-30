Warriors notch two road victories

WAHOO – After a tough week with lots of good competition, the Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo volleyball team got back to their winning ways with victories over Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 21 and Beatrice on Sept. 23.

In the match against the Bluejays, Mya Larson helped her team get off to an early lead with a kill at the net and then an ace on the very next play. Towards the end of the set, Josie Sutton had an ace serve that helped Wahoo win 25-16.

Set two between the Warriors and A-G was neck and neck throughout.

Wahoo got off to a good start in the match thanks to a rocket serve down the line for an ace by Hayden Osmera. Late in the second set, it looked as if the Warriors would cruise to the win up 23-19.

The Bluejays would fight back and tie the match up at 25-25. An excellent serve by Larson and a kill by Sutton put Wahoo back up by one. A-G would hit the ball out on the next point to give the Warriors the 27-25 set win.

Up 2-0, Wahoo put their foot on the gas in the third set. A big kill by Larson and then a hitting error by the Bluejays gave the Warriors the 25-16 win.

Finishing with a match high 14 kills was Larson and Sutton had eight. On 14 attempts Tianna Coffey picked up six kills and both Audrey Waido and Osmera had three.