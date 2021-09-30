Warriors notch two road victories

WAHOO – After a tough week with lots of good competition, the Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo volleyball team got back to their winning ways with victories over Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 21 and Beatrice on Sept. 23.
In the match against the Bluejays, Mya Larson helped her team get off to an early lead with a kill at the net and then an ace on the very next play. Towards the end of the set, Josie Sutton had an ace serve that helped Wahoo win 25-16.
Set two between the Warriors and A-G was neck and neck throughout.
Wahoo got off to a good start in the match thanks to a rocket serve down the line for an ace by Hayden Osmera. Late in the second set, it looked as if the Warriors would cruise to the win up 23-19.
The Bluejays would fight back and tie the match up at 25-25. An excellent serve by Larson and a kill by Sutton put Wahoo back up by one. A-G would hit the ball out on the next point to give the Warriors the 27-25 set win.
Up 2-0, Wahoo put their foot on the gas in the third set. A big kill by Larson and then a hitting error by the Bluejays gave the Warriors the 25-16 win.
Finishing with a match high 14 kills was Larson and Sutton had eight. On 14 attempts Tianna Coffey picked up six kills and both Audrey Waido and Osmera had three.
A big factor in the match was the 15 aces registered by Wahoo. Nobody did it better than Sutton who had a 94.4 serving percentage and six aces. Both Waido and Larson had three aces and Taylor Luben had two.
Defensively, Luben and Osmera had 17 digs, while Waido had 16 assists. Also in double figures in terms of assists was Coffey with 13.
The Warriors had one more away game during the week on Thursday when they traveled to take on conference foe Beatrice.
Out of the gate, Wahoo was able to set the tone for the first set. It helped them build an advantage over the Orangemen and win set one 25-17.
Set two was much closer and Beatrice and Wahoo found themselves deadlock at 25 apiece. It was the Orangemen who were able to rally two points off to win 27-25 and tie the match up at one set apiece.
Having been in some close matches already throughout the season, the Warriors made the necessary adjustments they needed to win set three 25-18 and set four 25-17. The big difference for Wahoo is they held Beatrice to a hitting percentage of .111.
Larson had 23 kills, 29 digs and two aces and fellow senior Sutton had 10 kills and two blocks. Finishing with 28 digs in the match was Luben, while Waido had 24 assists and Coffey had 22 assists.
This week Wahoo had a home game against Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm on Sept. 28 and then on Oct. 2, they will be competing in the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.