Warriors notch three wins, improve to 4-3

Sam Stuhr pitched well in game one for the Warriors.

Game two was all Wahoo-BN-LL. They scored five runs in the first two innings and rolled to the 10-3 victory.

Storm Portsche had a huge game for the Warriors and finished with two hits and a career-high four RBI.

Tate Nelson and Micah Schlueter also delivered run scoring hits for the visitors.

Pitchers Brody Specht and Kael Eddie did a good job of slowing down the Blue Devil offense. The duo combined to allow just seven hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out seven.

Saturday’s game at Sam Crawford Field featured another come-from-behind victory for the Warriors.

Wahoo-BN-LL scored two in the seventh and then two more in the eighth to pull out the 9-8 extra inning win in a game that was marred by sloppy defensive play. The two teams combined for 12 errors in the eight-inning contest.

Wahoo-BN-LL rallied for two runs to tie the game in the seventh and then after the Devils scored a run in the eighth, the Warriors rallied for two runs to pull out the win.

Peyton Nelson reached base three times and Hancock came through with two RBI.