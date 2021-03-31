Warriors notch three wins, improve to 4-3

WAHOO – The Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran baseball team had a successful stretch on the diamond last week.
After losing to Seward 3-2 on March 25, the Warriors scored three straight wins against Wayne (DH) and Plattsmouth.
Wahoo-BN-LL was in control the entire game against Seward, but the Bluejays were able to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to sneak away with the 3-2 home win.
Four errors cost the Warriors and it was starter Tate Nelson who was tagged with a hard-luck loss.
Nelson worked six-and-a-third scoreless innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Warriors finished with five base hits and senior Ryan Raabe had two of them.
Senior Jake Whitney also drove in a run with a fourth inning base hit.
After the loss Wahoo-BN-LL took to the road for a doubleheader with Wayne on March 26.
Wahoo rallied for a 5-4 win in game one when they were able to push across four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Wahoo trailed 4-1 going into the seventh before rallying for the win behind clutch RBI’s from Tate Nelson, Micah Schlueter and Michael Lynch.
Sam Stuhr pitched well in game one for the Warriors.
Game two was all Wahoo-BN-LL. They scored five runs in the first two innings and rolled to the 10-3 victory.
Storm Portsche had a huge game for the Warriors and finished with two hits and a career-high four RBI.
Tate Nelson and Micah Schlueter also delivered run scoring hits for the visitors.
Pitchers Brody Specht and Kael Eddie did a good job of slowing down the Blue Devil offense. The duo combined to allow just seven hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out seven.
Saturday’s game at Sam Crawford Field featured another come-from-behind victory for the Warriors.
Wahoo-BN-LL scored two in the seventh and then two more in the eighth to pull out the 9-8 extra inning win in a game that was marred by sloppy defensive play. The two teams combined for 12 errors in the eight-inning contest.
Wahoo-BN-LL rallied for two runs to tie the game in the seventh and then after the Devils scored a run in the eighth, the Warriors rallied for two runs to pull out the win.
Peyton Nelson reached base three times and Hancock came through with two RBI.
Portsche started, but it was Hancock earning the win in relief.