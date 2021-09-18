Warriors notch five set victory on the road

PLATTEVIEW – It didn’t come easy, but the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo volleyball team survived a scare on the road at Platteview on Sept. 7. After trailing 2-1, the Warriors stormed back in five sets to earn the victory.

“With the young team we have, playing in five set matches helps with experience and being comfortable in tight game situations,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said.

In set one, it was a back and forth battle between the Trojans and Wahoo and 25 points were not enough to determine a winner. The Warriors would end up scoring the next two points to win 27-25.

After the loss Platteview rebounded from the defeat by winning the next two sets. They were also able to do it in a relatively convincing fashion, winning set three 25-20 and set four 25-19.

The Warriors dealt the Trojans some of their own medicine by handing them a 25-16 loss in the fourth, sending the match to a winner take all fifth.

Early in the final set, Wahoo was up 8-6 when Katie Campbell served up an ace cutting the lead to one. That’s as close as Platteview would get, with Wahoo going on a 7-4 run to close out the match with a 15-11 win.