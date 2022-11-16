Warriors nab All-District honors

WAHOO – The Wahoo football team earned six All-District selections to go with seven Honorable Mention picks for the C1-3 All-District Football Team.

On the offensive side of the ball, Owen Hancock of Wahoo picked up an All-District First Team selection after throwing for 788 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 315 yards on the ground and four scores.

As a sophomore, Jake Scanlon was selected All-District as an offensive lineman. Running behind him was Trevor Ehrlich who rushed for 779 yards and 10 scores and was the Warriors third offensive selection.

Both earning All-District honors at the defensive lineman position were Jacob Andresen and Dominek Rohleder. Piling up 65 tackles and three sacks was Rohleder and Andresen ended up with 61 tackles and two sacks.

Zack Fox was the sixth and final All-District selection for Wahoo at defensive back. The senior finished the year with 51 tackles and three interceptions.

Getting Honorable Mention selections on the offensive side of the ball were William Nielson at tight end, Avery Wieting at wide receiver, Caden Smart at running back and Jonas Schnakenberg on the offensive line. Sam and Josh Edmonds at defensive back and Braylon Iversen at defensive back were named Honorable Mention All-District on the defensive side of the football.

The Warriors finished with the second most All-District Team selections at six, behind District Champion Columbus Lakeview who had eight.