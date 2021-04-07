Warriors move above .500 mark

NEBRASKA CITY – The Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran baseball team played on back-to-back days last week and split games with Lincoln Christian and Nebraska City.

The Warriors rolled to 12-0 five inning win over Lincoln Christian in Lincoln on March 29.

The Warriors scored eight runs in the second inning and were not challenged by the Crusaders.

Wahoo pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of four Crusaders errors while scoring a season-high 12 runs. The Warriors also swiped nine bags against LC.

Junior Carson Oerman finished a perfect 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors.

Junior Michael Lynch added two hits, including a double and led the team with three RBI.

Senior Jake Whitney added two hits and drove in a run.

All of the offense was in support of junior starter Micah Schlueter. Schlueter worked all five innings, allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

The Warriors remained on the road on March 30 when they traveled south to take on the Nebraska City Pioneers.

Wahoo-BN-LL got off to a great start and led 6-0 after two innings.