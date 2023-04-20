LINCOLN – Despite falling behind early, the Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team was able to secure a pair of victories over Schuyler 3-2 and Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 2-1 on April 11 and 15. Both the games showed the fight and resiliency that this Warrior squad has.

“In both these wins, the team dug themselves in a hole getting down by two to Schuyler at the half and by one with an early goal against LHN/NC,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “In both games, the players showed resilience and mental toughness and made the choice to persist and do what was needed to win these games. The team’s theme this season is character and they showed a lot of character coming back from deficits in both games.”

In the match against LL/NC on Saturday, both teams fought through rainy conditions. All the goals in the match came in the first half.

After falling behind 1-0 early, LL/RC battled back with two goals. They both came from Hailey Chambers, which gave the Warriors a one-point edge they held for the rest of the game.

Finishing with one assist and five shots on goal was Jordan Ernstmeyer. McKenzie Derowitsch, Taylor Oldfield, Khloe Cuttlers and Harper Stull all had one shot at the goal.

Ending up with three saves in the goal box was Aleyna Cuttlers.

On Tuesday, the Warriors pulled off an even bigger comeback at Schuyler when they fell behind 2-0 at the half. This didn’t detour LL/RC, who fought back with three goals to steal a one-point victory.

Derowitsch, Ernstmeyer and Katelynn Hardesty both put one shot in the back of the net. Playing 80 minutes in the goal with four saves was Cuttlers.

The Warriors couldn’t avoid an upset when they took on Ralston on the road on April 13. In a wild first half where four goals were scored, the Rams defeated LL/RC 3-1.

Scoring the only point of the contest for the Warriors was Chambers. Cuttlers played all 80 minutes at goalie and had three saves.

This week LL/RC had a home game against Waverly on April 19. They are at Class B No. 2 Norris at 11 a.m. on April 22.