Warriors look to be young and talented in 2022

WAHOO- For the first time in a while, the Wahoo Volleyball team is going to be working with a group made up of mostly underclassmen. On this year’s roster, the Warriors only have one senior in Tianna Coffey with a majority of the team being made up of freshman and sophomores.

The good news is some of those underclassmen played significant minutes on last year’s team that went 22-10 overall. Players like Hayden Osmera who was second on the team with 142 kills and Audrey Waido who had a team leading 442 assists.

“We have a really young group this year,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “A majority of my team is filled with sophomores and freshmen. The best thing is I have Audrey Waido and Hayden Osmera playing and they got lots of experience.”

The talent on this year’s roster is much more evenly spread out from the top to the bottom than what the team has had in the past few years. Each class has some talented athletes who could possibly bring something to the court this season.

“I think this year we have the same amount of talent spread across from freshman to senior which we haven’t had in a while in our Wahoo program,” Reeves said. “They all have that potential to take positions, were just trying to see this first week of practice who is going to take those positions and who is ready.”

One thing that Wahoo is going to have to figure out this season is how to replace a senior class that featured several talented athletes Josie Sutton, Mya Larson, and Taylor Luben. According to Reeves, it’s the next batch of girl’s time to get and play and to show what they learned from that group.

“It’s always difficult losing some senior leaders, but also the best thing to is these underclassmen have had the opportunity to look up to these seniors and learn from them and watch how they lead,” Reeves said. “It’s their turn now. I’m excited to watch them and see what they learned.”

This summer the Warriors have been working hard both on the court and in the weight room. Through one week of practice, it’s becoming apparent that these girls are on the same page and working well together.

“What’s impressed me the most about this group is their bound and their competitiveness,” Reeves said. “This whole week of practice has been great and we have had some really competitive drills. The girls want to put the work in and that has been exciting to watch. They are all on that one mission and working toward that one goal together. When you can work together as a team that will get you really far.”

Being in the Trailblazer Conference Wahoo has no shortage of tough matches against Class B opponents. They also play at defending Class C-2 State Champions Oakland-Craig along with matchups with Waverly, Bennington, and Syracuse who made the state tournament in their respective classes a season ago.

“We have a packed schedule and it helps us improve every single day and get ready for that week of districts,” Reeves said. “These games are tough, but that’s what makes us better. We can’t underestimate anyone on our schedule and we have to come and have to be ready to compete.”

In order to be successful this season, the Warriors will have to be strong in the serve receive like they have been in recent history. With such a young group, everyone is going to have to be on the same page and work together to keep the tradition of the Wahoo Volleyball Program rolling.

“Serve and pass is always a big thing in volleyball,” Reeves said. “We want to force teams out of system and be really aggressive servers. Our goal is to stay in system so we can be a threat offensively. We all have to be on the same page and working together.”