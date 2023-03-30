WAHOO – The Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team has a 3-1 record after the first week of the regular season. In that stretch, the Warriors knocked off Seward 16-2, Centennial 14-0 and Class C No. 4 Plattsmouth 6-1.

“We have really good energy right now and the guys are showing up ready to play and excited to do it,” Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We have had a couple of guys step up that might not have expected to be in the lineup. It’s important for us to stay positive and keep playing together.”

Against the Blue Devils in the biggest win to date on March 25, the Warriors used a fantastic pitching performance and late runs to pick up the win.

W/BN/LL started the game off hot against Plattsmouth at the plate with a double from Conor Booth. He ended up coming around to score and putting the Warriors up 1-0 after a single by Trent Barry to left field.

After the Blue Devils tied the game in the top of the fourth, W/BN/LL answered back with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

The scoring opportunity started with Owen Hancock doubling to center field. The senior was driven in by a single to center from catcher Grant Ryan.

It remained a 2-1 contest until the bottom of the sixth when the Warriors got three runners on thanks to two hit-by-pitches and a double from Aidan Lofgren to center. Coming through with another big hit was Barry with a double to center that scored three runs and put W/BN/LL up by four. Barry would also score in the inning when Hancock singled to left field.

Coming through with a solid start on the mound for the Warriors was Barrett Nelson, who pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs and had five strikeouts. In relief, Eli Johnston went two innings with no runs allowed and three strikeouts.

Pacing the offense was Barry with two hits and four RBIs. Finishing with at least one hit and one run batted in were Hancock and Ryan.

On March 23, W/BN/LL shut out Centennial in the home opener on March 24. The Warriors took advantage of six errors by the Broncos and limited them to just two hits.

Most of the damage for W/BN/LL was done in the first inning where they put up a seven-spot.

The game started with Booth being walked and Alex Ohnoutka getting on base with a bunt. A double by Barry to left field and a single from Ryan Bokelmann to the shortstop put the Warriors up 3-0.

An error, a hit batsman and then a single by Ohnoutka to left field accounted for the final four runs in the inning.

Besides the dominant first, W/BN/LL scored four in the third and then three in the fourth in a game that only lasted five innings.

On the mound, Kaden Christen and Mason Dawes teamed up to throw a shutout. As the starter, Christen went three innings, gave up no earned runs and had seven strikeouts. Dawes pitched two innings of no-run ball with two strikeouts in relief.

Driving in four runs on two hits was Barry. Booth and Ohnoutka each had three RBIs and at least one hit. Coming up with one hit and one RBI was Bokelmann.

The follow up to the Centennial win was a 16-2 blowout victory at Seward on March 23. W/BN/LL amassed 16 hits in the contest and scored five runs in both the fourth and seventh innings.

Carrying the offense in the dominating win were Bokelmann and Hancock, who had three hits and four runs batted in. Picking up one hit with three RBIs was Nolan Van Slyke and Barry had a team-leading four hits with two RBIs. Finishing with one run batted in were Booth, Ohnoutka and Evan Wulf.

To start the year, the Warriors did not have the offensive fireworks they had in later games when they played at Class B No. 6 Waverly on March 21. They were limited to just six hits in a 4-1 loss to the Vikings.

“We started off slow against Waverly, I think we had a little ‘first game jitters’ and offensively we were hesitant and didn’t have a lot of good at bats,” Weyers said. “We worked on our approach at the plate Wednesday and I thought the guys made some good adjustments.”

W/BN/LL’s only run of the contest came in the top of the third. After Booth reached base with a single to third, he was driven in two batters later by Barry on a single to left field.

Waverly didn’t swing the bat well in the game either with just four hits. They were able to get a big spark though offensively with a three run homer in the bottom of the third from Landon Oelke that sealed the win for the Vikings.

Barry had two hits and one RBI in the loss. Finishing with two hits was Booth and Ohnoutka and Ryan both had one hit.

Lofgren started the game for the Warriors and gave up three earned runs and struck out one batter in three innings of work. In relief, Johnston pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs and had five strikeouts.

This week W/BN/LL played at Class C No. 9 Lincoln Christian on March 27 and was at home against Nebraska City on March 28. The Warriors take on Fairbury at home on March 30 at 4:30 p.m. and play in a tournament at home on March 31 and April 1.