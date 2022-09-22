Warriors knock off Cardinals at Seward Invitational

SEWARD- The Wahoo Volleyball team was able to win one match at the ultra-competitive Seward Volleyball Invite on Sept. 17. It was a straight victory over Class B South Sioux City.

The other matches for Wahoo were against Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, Omaha Mercy, and Omaha Concordia. The Warriors ended up on the losing end in all three.

In the match with SSC, Wahoo was able to dictate the momentum early and knocked off the Cardinals 25-17 in the first set.

The second was much closer with SSC pushing the set to extra points. In the end, the Warriors were able to hold on and get a 28-26 win.

Pacing Wahoo with nine kills, two aces, and 14 digs was Hayden Osmera, while Josie Larson had six kills, four aces, nine digs, and two assists. Getting four kills, one ace, and 12 digs was McKenna Smith, registering three kills, two aces, and four digs was Chloe Kasischke, and Tianna Coffey had two kills, one ace, and five digs.

Patrolling the back row was Audrey Waido with 19 assists, three digs, and one ace and Alyssa Havlovic had three digs.

In the opening match of the tournament, Wahoo took the second set from the top team in C-2 Lincoln Lutheran by a score of 25-20. Despite a valiant effort, the Warriors weren’t able to overcome Lutheran in the first and third sets as they went on to lose 25-17 and 25-19.

A big issue for Wahoo in the loss were the 19 errors they committed and the .035 hitting percentage they finished with.

Picking up 14 assists, five digs, three blocks, and one kill was Waido. Osmera had eight kills, three aces, and 11 digs, Smith earned six kills, one ace, two blocks, nine digs, and one assist, and Larson had four kills, two aces, and nine digs.

Getting two kills, two aces, two blocks, and four digs was Coffey, Kasischke had one kill and six digs, and Havlovic tallied two assists and five digs.

The Warriors suffered another three set loss when they took on Omaha Mercy in their next match.

Wahoo came out hot winning the first set 25-11. The Monarchs flipped the script pulling out a close 26-24 win in the second set and then the match deciding third set 25-19.

Leading the Warriors was Osmera with nine kills, one ace, eight digs, and two assists, Smith ended up with seven kills, five aces, one block, nine digs, and one assist, and Larson had seven kills, four aces, two blocks, seven digs, and two assists.

Waido led the team with 22 assists while also getting eight digs and four kills. The senior Coffey ended up with three kills, two aces, and five digs, Kasischke picked up one kill, two aces, one block, and three digs, and Havlovic finished with seven digs and two assists.

For the second time on the year, the Warriors lost to Concordia in their last match on Saturday. The Mustangs knocked off Wahoo in straight sets 25-20 and 25-16.

Osmera made her presence felt at the net with nine kills, one ace, and eight digs. The sophomore Smith earned six kills, one ace, and eight digs, Kasischke had three kills, one dig, and one assist, Waido ended up with four digs and 16 assists, and Coffey had one kill, one block, and one dig.

In their first match in over a week, Wahoo traveled to take on Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig on Sept. 15. The Warriors won a close first set 25-23, but then lost 25-12, 25-22, and 25-15 in the next three.

“It was great to see the girls come together and play aggressively,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “Audrey Waido put our hitters in a great position to be successful and they delivered. We were making far too many errors on our side and struggled with serve and pass in the next three sets.”

Reaching the 17 kill mark with one ace, two blocks, and 18 digs was Osmera. Also in double figures with 11 kills, two blocks, and 10 digs was Smith, Coffey had four kills and 10 digs, Larson finished with three kills, two aces, and 19 digs, Waido got 31 assists, eight digs, two blocks, and one kill, and Havlovic dug out eight balls and had four assists.

Wahoo started this week off with a home match with Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 20. They are also at home later in the week when they take on Beatrice at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.