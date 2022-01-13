Warriors knock Lutheran from undefeated ranks

You could tell that Wahoo was playing with a lot more confidence in their next game at Crete on Jan. 8. They were able to knock off a Cardinal team who is two years removed from a state title and been at state the last several years in Class B, by a final of 58-34.

It all started with a 9-1 run in the first quarter that was set up with a three from Leu. Lacey was also able to knock down a three that increased the lead to 16-4 at the end of the quarter.

The Warriors continued to shoot the ball well in the second with 14 points. A majority of those points came off three’s from Lue, Lacey, and Sutton and a fast break layup by Sarah Kolterman.

After one half of action, it was all Wahoo with a commanding 30-14 edge.

The Cardinals played better to start the second half, specifically on defense. They held the Warriors to eight points and scored ten.

With one quarter remaining, Wahoo was still in control up 38-24.

There was no messing around by the Warriors in the final frame on offense. They score 20 points, which were the most points they had in any of the quarters.