Warriors host 10-team meet on cool, wet Friday

Senior Sebastian Lausterer (55.34) and Edmonds (55.42) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 400-meter dash at the home meet.

Zach Fox and William Nielsen finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 110-meter hurdle event while Malachi Bordovsky and Fox finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 300’s.

All three Warrior relay teams finished runner-up at the meet including the sprint relay team consisting of Swahn, Edmonds, Bordovsky and Sherman. The quartet combined to finish with a time of 45.44.

Lausterer, Bordovsky, Jordon Broome and Garrett Grandgenett combined to

score eight points after finishing second in the mile relay with a time of 3:43.

Grandgenett, Kyle Babst, Anthony Simon and Myles Simon combined to add a second place finish in the two-mile relay after combining to run 9:02.

The girls team ended up third at the meet after combining to score 76.5 points.

The Warriors scored 52.5 points in the field events.

Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus event at the home meet after getting measured at 126-2.