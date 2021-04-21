Warriors host 10-team meet on cool, wet Friday

WAHOO – The Wahoo track and field teams played host to their annual 10-team invitational on a cool and rainy Friday afternoon.
The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 104.5 points.
Wahoo got the meet off to a good start in the field events, scoring 42.5 points.
Junior pole vaulter Michael Robinson matched his career-best in the event, clearing 12-6, good enough for eight points and second place. Sam Edmonds also medaled in the event.
Junior Curtis Swahn captured a gold medal in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 20-3.
Senior Brett Whitaker added a third place finish in the triple jump after posting a season-best mark of 37-10.
Warriors Carson Lavaley and Matthew Phillips added medals in the discus event. Lavaley posted a career-mark and ended up with the bronze medal (124-1).
The Warriors piled up six medals in the sprint events on the track.
Junior sprinter Waylon Sherman crossed the finish line first in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 11.68. Teammates Sam Edmonds and Curtis Swahn added fourth and fifth place finishes in the 100-meter dash.
Sherman added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (24.12).
Senior Sebastian Lausterer (55.34) and Edmonds (55.42) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 400-meter dash at the home meet.
Zach Fox and William Nielsen finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 110-meter hurdle event while Malachi Bordovsky and Fox finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 300’s.
All three Warrior relay teams finished runner-up at the meet including the sprint relay team consisting of Swahn, Edmonds, Bordovsky and Sherman. The quartet combined to finish with a time of 45.44.
Lausterer, Bordovsky, Jordon Broome and Garrett Grandgenett combined to
score eight points after finishing second in the mile relay with a time of 3:43.
Grandgenett, Kyle Babst, Anthony Simon and Myles Simon combined to add a second place finish in the two-mile relay after combining to run 9:02.
The girls team ended up third at the meet after combining to score 76.5 points.
The Warriors scored 52.5 points in the field events.
Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus event at the home meet after getting measured at 126-2.
Senior pole vaulter Toni Greenfield added 10 points in the event after clearing 8-0, good enough for first place.
She added eight more points and a silver medal in the triple jump event after hitting the sand 33-0.5 feet from the board.
Junior high jumper Mya
Emerson placed second in the event after clearing 5-0. Senior Kharissa Eddie added four points after finishing fourth (4-10).
Wahoo senior Aja Henderson added medals in the shot put and discus events at the home meet.
Greenfield added a fourth-place finish on the track in a competitive 400-meter dash event after completing a lap in 66.38.
The Warriors 400-meter and 1600-meter relay teams both finished runner-up at the meet after posting season-best times.
Senior Alyssa Luedtke, senior Kelsie Sears, junior Taylor Luben and Eddie were edged by Seward in the sprint relay after finishing second with a time of 53.05.
Greenfield, senior Lauren Kavan, Luedtke and Sears combined to run 4:31 in the mile relay.