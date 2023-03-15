WAHOO – Anticipation is at an all-time for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team coming into the 2023 season. After going 10-14 a year ago, the Warriors like where they stand with a good chunk of starters back this year.

“Having varsity experience is big and we have a lot of that this year,” Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “Just those guys who have been in those pressure situations and have seen high level arms. It is definitely going to be an advantage for us. As a coach, you know what situations guys are comfortable in and what they are not comfortable in so we don’t have to go through that process and that learning curve.”

One of the main strengths coming into this year is the pitching staff. Weyers has been impressed with several of the players’ arms in practice. The biggest thing to figure out is who will be a starter or a reliever, which may take a few games to iron out.

“So I feel good about some arms that we have coming back and were going to have to go through those guys and decide who is going to be a starter for us and who is going to be a guy who comes out of the bullpen. That’s kind of one of those things you have to figure out on the fly. You have to put guys in situations and see how they react.”

A key to the Warriors’ success this season is going to be their leadership and it will start at the top with players like Trent Barry. The Northeast Community College commit led W/BN/LL in RBIs with 23, doubles with nine and triples with three last season. He also shared the team lead in home runs with Seth Williams with nine.

His abilities on the field are top notch, but according to Weyers, it’s the type of person he is off the field that makes him even more special.

“I think out of everything our team brings this year, leadership is on the top of my list of things that are going to help us be successful,” Weyers said. “Trent is special on the field and Trent is special off the field. He is as good of a player and as good of a person as I have ever coached. So when you have a player like that who is one of your best athletes and is also one of your best leaders, that is always what you want to start with as a coach.”

Other players that Weyers looks to step up this season are Kael Eddie in the outfield, along with Eli Johnstone, Grant Ryan and Alex Ohnoutka.

The Warriors have a different looking schedule in 2023 than in years past. They ditched a lot of the Omaha schools they were playing and have added some more of the new Class C teams. They include Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Arlington and DC West.

Even with the teams from smaller schools added to the schedule, they will still get pushed in their conference with opponents like Beatrice, Platteview and Plattsmouth.

“We really revamped our schedule this year compared to last year,” Weyers said. “We tried to stay competitive, but the last couple of years we ran into a grind where we were playing those big Omaha schools and we just didn’t have the pitching to compete with them day in and day out. We want to still play competitive teams and that’s why we picked up Central City and teams like that.”

As the regular season kicks off this week, Weyers said the energy around the start of the year is as good as he has seen in the 16 years he has been the head coach. He hopes it translates into a successful year for W/BN/LL and potentially a shot at the Class B State Tournament.

“Our team chemistry and our team energy are as good as I have ever seen it,” Weyers said. “Our kids are excited to be here and we have kids that are all in on what they’re doing and have put in a lot of hard work to get to where they are at right now. They are excited to get out there and want to be here.”

The Warriors start the season on the road at Mount Michael Benedictine at 4:30 p.m. on March 17.