Warriors hold off Orangemen to stay undefeated

BEATRICE- For the first time this season, the Class B No. 1 Wahoo softball team found themselves in a slugfest at Class B No. 5 Beatrice on August 30. The Warriors held off a furious comeback by the Orangemen to win 13-12 in extra innings.

Wahoo started the game off with two runs in the first and the second inning.

The two runs in the first were driven in by Lanta Hitz and Ava Lausterer on back-to-back singles. Autumn Iversen lifted a ball over the fence in center for a two run homer in the second to put the Warriors ahead 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Wahoo tacked on four more runs. Both Iversen and Harper Hancock got home on an error on a hit by Sidney Smart to the shortstop.

Another error committed by Beatrice on a hit by Jaiden Swanson back to the pitcher and a double by Lausterer to center knocked in two runs and gave the Warriors a commanding 8-0 lead.

Over their next two at-bats, the Orangemen got their dormant offense going. They scored three in the fourth and then seven in the fifth to go in front 10-8.

With their backs against the wall for the first time on the year, Wahoo responded with one run in the sixth and three in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Back-to-back errors committed by Beatrice on hits from Lanta Hitz and Lausterer scored Swanson in the sixth. A pair of singles by Lausterer and Swanson and a sacrifice fly from Smart produced three runs for the Warriors in the seventh and got them up to 12 runs.

With the score tied at 12 apiece, Lilly Harris came on as Wahoo’s courtesy baserunner at second in the top of the eighth. She ended up reaching home when Adelia Dunlap singled on a line drive to left field.

In their last at-bat, the Orangemen were set down in order on a groundout to second and then a pair of strikeouts from Swanson.

Coming up with three hits and four RBIs at the plate for the Warriors was Lausterer. Smart finished with three runs batted in, Swanson and Iversen had at least one hit and two RBIs, and Dunlap and Hitz came up with at least one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching four innings with eight earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts was Iversen. Swanson pitched four innings, gave up one earned run, and had six strikeouts.

The Warriors next game was another matchup with a rated foe in Class B No. 7 Elkhorn at home. In a low scoring game, Wahoo scratched out a 3-1 victory over the Antlers.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Iversen singled to center and Smart was able to reach base for the Warriors by getting hit by a pitch. A hit by Swanson to third where an error was made, allowed Iversen to get home and tie the game.

Wahoo took their first lead of the game in the second inning. Dunlap and Iversen reached base with singles and then Hancock was walked to load the bases with one out. Elkhorn gave the Warriors a present when they hit Smart with a pitch driving in Dunlap.

For the third time in the game, Iversen singled in the third. This time her hit drove in Maddie Snyder and gave Wahoo a 3-1 lead that would stick.

Coming up with three hits and one run batted in was Iversen and Smart had one RBI without a hit. Swanson pitched all seven innings in the win, giving up one earned run, and striking out 14 batters.

The Warriors concluded the week by taking part in a home quadrangular on Sept. 3 against Crete, Ashland-Greenwood, and Waverly. Wahoo went 3-0 on the day knocking off Crete 10-0, A-G 11-2, and Waverly 7-1.

In the shutout of the Cardinals, Iversen started the game and pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs, and had six strikeouts. Swanson came on in relief and pitched one inning and had one strikeout.

Iversen also led her team at the plate in the win with one hit and three runs batted in. Harris had one hit and two RBIs and Hitz, Dunlap, and Swanson finished with one run batted in.

The momentum Wahoo built offensively carried over into their second game with A-G. A five run second and third inning, allowed the Warriors to knock off the Bluejays by nine runs.

Both Hancock and Swanson had at least one hit in the win and had three RBIs. Finishing with two runs batted in and two hits was Smart, and Dunlap, Lausterer, and Iversen all had one RBI and at least one hit.

Pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out four batters on the mound was Swanson.

In the final game Saturday, Wahoo met up with Waverly who also won their first two games. It was only a 2-0 lead for the Warriors until they struck for three and then two runs in the fourth and the fifth inning to blow the game wide open.

Powering the Warriors with one hit and three RBIs was Iversen, while Smart, Swanson, and Harris all had at least one hit and drove in one run.

Iversen pitched six innings, gave up one earned run, and had eight strikeouts on the mound.

This week, Wahoo started off with a game at Class B No. 2 Bennington on Sept. 6. They play Class B No. 10 Nebraska City at 6:30 p.m. at Hackberry Park on Sept. 8.