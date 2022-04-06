Warriors grab second place finish at Platteview Invite

SPRINGFIELD- The Wahoo boys track team continues to show that they are a formable opponent in Class B in the early season, as they captured another top performance, this time at the Platteview Invite on April 1. The Warriors took home second place scoring 76 points, only behind Waverly who won the meet with 126 points.

Leading Wahoo with first place performances on the boy’s side was Michael Robinson in the pole vault, Carson Lavaley in the discus, and Zach Fox in the 300 meter hurdles. Lavaley had a personal record toss of 165-07, Fox ran his fastest time in the 300 meter hurdles clocking a 42.41, and Robinson was able to clear 12-06.

Curtis Swahn took home a second place medal in the long jump. His best jump of the day was a mark of 21-05.25.

Adding a runner-up finish in the 110 meter hurdles to go along with his gold in the 300 meter hurdles was Fox. He set another personal record for himself, this time in a time of 15.88.

Lavaley was also the leader for the Warrior throwers in the shot put event. He earned a third place finish overall with a heave of 45-01.50.

Sam Edmonds was one of two different Wahoo competitors to take home a medal in the 200 meter dash. He ran a personal best time of 23.76 to get third, while Waylon Sherman got fifth in a time of 23.97.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Kyle Babst, Alex Adamec, Gabe Harris, and Caden Smart were third place finishers. They beat the fourth place team Omaha Skutt Catholic by exactly six seconds in a time of 9:10.96.

Getting fourth place in the 4x400 meter relay for the Warriors were Fox, Andrew Waido, Josh Edmonds, and Caden Smart by crossing the finishing line in 3:43.34.

In the 100 meter dash, Wahoo was able to come up with two medalists just like they did in the 200. Sam Edmonds took fourth place by clocking an 11.46 and Swahn got sixth place in a time of 11.53.

The final medalist for the Warriors boys team was William Nielson who took fifth place overall in a time of 16.72 in the 110 meter hurdles.

On the girl’s side, Wahoo continues to improve as they tied for 11th place with Nebraska City with 10 points.

The highest placer for the Warriors was senior Mya Emerson in the high jump who got third place by clearing 4-10. Also medaling for Wahoo in the event was Hayden Osmera who got fifth place by getting over 4-08 for a personal record.

Kylee Kenning represented the only other medal for the Warriors with her fifth place finish in the discus. Her best throw of the day was a 92-02.

Wahoo will head back to Waverly where they competed just a few weeks ago for the Vikings Invite on April 8. The rest of the results from the Platteview Invite for Wahoo can be found below.

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 8. Waylon Sherman 11.55; Girls 100 Meter Dash: 19. KaDee Johnson 14.04, 22. Lillie Harris 14.07, 31. Tabitha Cooney 14.79; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 10. Curtis Swahn 24.18; Girls 200 Meter Dash: 18. Hayden Osmera 29.95, 19. KaDee Johnson 30.33, 31. Katie Elder 32.10; Boys 400 Meter Dash: 9. Garrett Grandgenett 54.85, 13. Josh Edmonds 57.29, 32. Benji Nelson 1:04.32; Girls 400 Meter Dash: 16. Marke Zeleny 1:11.13, 21. Megan Robinson 1:12.51, 25. Katie Elder 1:13.63; Boys 800 Meter Run: 11. Andrew Waido 2:15.44; Girls 800 Meter Run: 16. Alyssa Havlovic 2:50.14, 21. Audrey Waido 3:01.76; Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 16. Kyle Babst 5:07.15, 27. Keegan Brigham 5:24.46, 29. Patrik Adamec 5:30.82; Boys 3,200 Meter Run: 10. Kyler Elliot, 11:41.49; Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 9. Gavin Pokorny 18.51; Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 8. William Nielson 16.72, 9. Gavin Pokorny 18.51; Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 19. Lanta Hitz 1:00.36; Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 11. Wahoo (Taylor Luben, Lillie Harris, Marke Zeleny, and Sarah Kolterman) 4:44.68; Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 8. Wahoo (Taylor Luben, Alyssa Havlovic, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz) 11:29.85; Boys Shot Put: 11. Jake Scanlon 41-06, 34. Nash Beasley 33-00; Girls Shot Put: 13. Kristen Mika 29-00, 16. Kylee Kenning 28-01.50, 17. Ava Lausterer 27-11; Boys Discus: 9. Jake Scanlon 41-06, 17. Matthew Phillips 109-03; Girls Discus: 12. Ava Lausterer 84-00, 28. Kristen Mika 62-00; Boys High Jump: 8. Alex Borchers 5-06, 9. Garrett Grandgenett 5-06; Girls High Jump: 7. Marke Zeleny 4-06; Boys Pole Vault: 9. Isaiah Simon 9-00; Boys Long Jump: 9. Benji Nelson 19-04.50, 10. Sam Edmonds 19-03; Girls Long Jump: 25. Hayden Osmera 13-03; Girls Triple Jump: 7. Tabitha Cooney 31-03.25