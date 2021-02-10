Warriors get past Platteview 70-68

SPRINGFIELD – The fifth-ranked Wahoo Warriors gained a measure of revenge and earned a historic win for their coach on Feb. 2.

The Warriors pulled out a come-from-behind 70-68 win over the Platteview Trojans on the road and longtime Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef earned his 500th win of his coaching career (379 as Warrior Coach).

Platteview controlled the first quarter led 12-0 and took an 18-8 lead into the second quarter.

Wahoo tried to chip into the lead in the second quarter, but still found themselves trailing 32-23 going into the half.

Platteview got their lead to 43-31 in the third quarter, but the Warriors got eight straight points from senior Triston Keeney and the visitors were back in the fight.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Trevor Kasischke gave the Warriors their first lead of the game at 45-44 late in the third.

Wahoo went into the fourth quarter up 50-46 after scoring 27 points in the third quarter.

Freshman Marcus Glock scored 10 of his 18 points in

the fourth quarter and didn’t miss from the free throw line, making all eight of his attempts. He is shooting 90 percent on the season.