WAHOO – Thanks to a big comeback in the second half, the Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team knocked off Class C-1 No. 7 Malcolm 53-51 at home on Feb. 7. This was the second time the Warriors have beaten the Clippers this year.

The scoring started with Ella Lacey knocking down a triple. After that, Wahoo was limited to just four points the rest of the first quarter and trailed 15-7.

Similar to the first, it was the Warriors who struck first in the second quarter with a trey from Sammy Leu. A three from Sidney Smart, later on, made the score 24-13 in favor of Malcolm.

Wahoo started on the comeback trail to end the half with a 7-2 scoring run. It was capped off with a three from Autumn Iversen that cut the Warriors’ deficit down to 27-20 at the break.

Things continued to click for Wahoo in the third as they pulled within four points of the Clippers at 29-25 with a three-pointer from Smart. The Warriors would end up scoring 15 more points in the quarter and took a 40-39 lead to the fourth.

Both teams continued to trade buckets back and forth as the game became tied at 51 apiece with just 1:31 to go.

With the ball in hand, Wahoo held for the best possible shot they could find. They got exactly that when Sarah Kolterman made a terrific pass to Smart for what turned out to be the game-winning layup with 30 seconds.

From the field, Wahoo shot 51% and 48% from three. The Warriors also had 13 rebounds, 19 assists and eight steals.

Leading Wahoo with 15 points apiece were Iversen and Kolterman. On top of that, Iversen had five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block and Kolterman ended up with two rebounds and three assists. Also in double figures for the Warriors were Leu and Smart with 10 points each and Lacey finished with three.

On Feb. 9, the Wahoo celebrated Senior Night when they took on Plattsmouth at home. The senior-heavy Warrior squad picked up a 64-19 victory on their special night.

Wahoo did the most damage in the contest in the first quarter when they put up 29 points. They followed that up by scoring 11 in the second as they built the lead to 40-12 at the break.

In both the third and the fourth quarters, the Warriors tacked on 12 points in what turned into a 55-point rout.

Against the Blue Devils, Wahoo shot a blistering 43% from the field. This was on top of the 29 rebounds, 19 assists and 23 steals that they collected.

Putting up 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists was Leu. Scoring 12 points was Iversen. Teagan Watts, Erin Golladay and Lacey had six and Smart finished with five.

The regular season was wrapped up for the Warriors on Feb. 10 when they took on Crete at home. Similar to the Plattsmouth game, Wahoo picked up a 54-26 win behind a 22-2 scoring surge in the first quarter.

After the fast start, the Warriors added 15 points in the second. Defensively, they held the Cardinals to seven points and went into halftime in front 37-9.

The Warriors continued to roll in the third as they outscored Crete 13-7.

In the final frame, the Cardinals finally hit double digits with 10 points while holding Wahoo to just four points. Despite this, the Warriors still held on for a 28-point victory.

It was another solid shooting performance for Wahoo as they went on to hit 47% of their shots from the field, 33% from three and 83% of their free throws. The Warriors were also all over in the passing lanes with 16 steals.

Adding 17 points was Leu and Iversen put up 12. Just missing out on double digits was Smart with nine points. Sarah Kolterman scored seven, Lacey tacked on five and both Ava Lausterer and Watts ended up with two.

Wahoo is the second seed in the C1-4 Subdistrict at North Bend Central on Feb. 13 to 16. They took on the third-seed Yutan in the first round on Feb. 14. Results can be found in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.