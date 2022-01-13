Warriors get back to dominant ways against Lutheran and Crete

WAHOO- After having a tough game against Yutan, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team was looking to get back on track this week. They did exactly that by knocking off Lincoln Lutheran 77-56 on Jan. 4 at home and then they defeated Crete 63-52 on Jan. 8 on the road.
“I thought it was a really good bounce-back win after a somewhat shaky performance against Yutan,” Wahoo head coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought our defensive intensity was better, we moved the ball better offensively, and we rebounded the ball much better. Kamron Kasischke had a big night for us with five treys.”
The Warriors started the game off with two free throws from Myles Simon that put them up 4-2. Later on, he was able to make a layup while being fouled and converted the free-throw and then Marcus Glock and Owen Hancock scored two points apiece to put Wahoo in front 13-5.
A jumper by Myles Simon to end the first had the Warriors leading by ten at 17-7 going to the second quarter.
Early in the second, Wahoo was off the mark on a shot, but Garrett Grandgenett was able to corral a rebound and put the ball up for two. A three in the corner by Glock on the next possession down gave the Warriors a 24-13 edge.
Late in the half, Kamron Kasischke started heating up from three. He was able to make three of them in the span of three minutes that put Wahoo in front 36-27 at intermission.
As if he didn’t have a good enough end to the first half, Kasischke knocked down a three to get the scoring going for the Warriors in the third quarter. Hancock was able to follow his lead, and all of a sudden Wahoo was up 46-29.
Three-pointers by Kasischke and Jaiden Powers helped the Warriors finish off a 25-11 run they had in the third and take a 61-42 lead to the final frame.
The fourth quarter started with Grandgenett and Myles Simon making layups that pushed the Wahoo edge up to 71-40. From there on, the game was trusted to the bench to carry the Warriors to victory.
Picking up 17 points on seven of ten shooting was Hancock. Kasischke had 15 points on 5-8 shooting from three-point range to go with six boards and four steals.
Finishing up with 13 points, four rebounds, four steals, and seven assists was Myles Simon. Grandgenett recorded 12 points and six rebounds, while Glock had ten points, Benji Nelson scored five points, Powers had three points, and Kade Cook scored two points.
It was a tight first half for Wahoo against Crete on the road on Saturday.
The Cardinals came out executing their game plan, and as a result, they led 15-14 after one.
The Warriors would go up 24-20 midway through the second on a basket from Nelson. Crete was able to erase that deficit and had a 29-27 lead at the break.
At the four-minute mark of the third quarter, Crete still led 39-35. It was at this point, Wahoo went on a 15-3 scoring run.
“It was not a great first half for us, but fortunately, we were finally able to get some things going offensively the last four minutes of the third quarter,” Wahoo head coach Kevin Scheef said. “Benji Nelson and Garrett Grandgenett gave us a big spark offensively.”
Chipping in with eight of those 15 points was Grandgenett and Glock scored five. The Warriors had a 50-42 lead with one quarter remaining.
A Kasischke layup and a Myles Simon free throw gave Wahoo a 53-42 advantage early in the fourth. Crete got within nine points a few times, but that was as close as they would get.
Glock had 16 points, three rebounds, and one block. Nelson and Grandgenett each had 12 points apiece, Kasischke scored nine, Myles Simon had seven, Anthony Simon dropped in five, and Hancock scored two points.
The Warriors played Blair at home on Jan. 11. They take on Class B No. 7 Platteview at home on Jan. 14 and then they travel to Douglas County West on Jan. 15.