Warriors get back to dominant ways against Lutheran and Crete

WAHOO- After having a tough game against Yutan, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team was looking to get back on track this week. They did exactly that by knocking off Lincoln Lutheran 77-56 on Jan. 4 at home and then they defeated Crete 63-52 on Jan. 8 on the road.

“I thought it was a really good bounce-back win after a somewhat shaky performance against Yutan,” Wahoo head coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought our defensive intensity was better, we moved the ball better offensively, and we rebounded the ball much better. Kamron Kasischke had a big night for us with five treys.”

The Warriors started the game off with two free throws from Myles Simon that put them up 4-2. Later on, he was able to make a layup while being fouled and converted the free-throw and then Marcus Glock and Owen Hancock scored two points apiece to put Wahoo in front 13-5.

A jumper by Myles Simon to end the first had the Warriors leading by ten at 17-7 going to the second quarter.

Early in the second, Wahoo was off the mark on a shot, but Garrett Grandgenett was able to corral a rebound and put the ball up for two. A three in the corner by Glock on the next possession down gave the Warriors a 24-13 edge.