Warriors get back on track with four wins in week two

Wahoo- After an 0-3 start to the 2022 season, the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team was able to turn their season around by registering four wins this past week. They came against Seward in a 3-2 victory at home on March 24, Wayne 5-3 and 8-6 in a doubleheader at home on March 25, and a 7-4 win over Plattsmouth on the road on March 26.

“We started the year off playing three top 10 teams so we knew it would be a challenge,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We were really happy with the kids' positive attitudes after the 0-3 start and we played better baseball the last four games and got a couple wins to show for it.”

In the game that started the win streak against Seward, it was a low scoring affair where the Warriors only scored in two innings.

The first two runs for W/BN/LL came in the bottom of the first. With two runners on thanks to a walk and a single by Owen Hancock, Carson Oerman and Hancock came around to score on two separate passed balls.

After scoring a run in the second and then a run in the fourth, the Bluejays were able to make the game interesting and drawback even with the Warriors.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth when Trent Barry led the inning off with a double to deep center. After a sacrifice fly by Brennan Tarzian moved Barry up to third, he scored on a single up the middle by Evan Wulf.

Eli Johnston took care of the rest, inducing two flyouts and then coming up with a strikeout to end the game.

Leading W/BN/LL with two hits apiece in the contest were Hancock and Barry. Wulf also had one hit and drove in the only RBI of the contest for the Warriors.

Storm Portsche started the game by going five innings, gave up only one earned run, and had three strikeouts. In relief, Johnston went two innings, gave up three hits, and had two strikeouts.

In the first game of the doubleheader with Wayne the next day, W/BN/LL used a three run third inning to knock off the Blue Devils by two.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, the Warriors got one run back on a fly out to center by Alex Ohnoutka that scored Micah Schlueter. The game became tied in the bottom of the fourth when Wulf doubled to center to start the inning and then was driven in on a single to center by Kael Eddie.

W/BN/LL was down 3-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning when the bats came alive. Carson Oerman, Ohnoutka, and Barry all singled to load the bases up.

Another single, this time by Portsche to left put the Warriors ahead 4-3. The final run of the inning was driven in by Jackson Masek on an infield single to the shortstop.

Portsche led W/BN/LL with one hit and two driven in the contest. Coming through with one RBI apiece were Ohnoutka, Eddie, and Masek.

Tarzian pitched all seven innings, giving up two earned runs and recording two strikeouts.

In game two against Wayne, the Warriors trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the fourth. It was in that turn at bat that W/BN/LL was able to string across four runs and grabbed a lead they would never give back up.

Driving in the first two runs of that inning with two outs was Carson Oerman on a triple to right field. After that, Ohnoutka singled to left and Barry tripled to right scoring two more runs and putting the Warriors in front 7-4.

Barry came through with two hits in three at bats with two RBIs. Also driving in two runners on one hit was Oerman, while Ohnoutka, Portsche, and Bokelmann all had one RBI.

Pitching three innings with five strikeouts was Eddie, while Aiden Lofgren went 3.2 innings on the mound and fanned seven batters.

On Saturday against Plattsmouth, W/BN/LL was able to score three runs in both the third and fifth innings to carry them over the hump and to the finish line.

With one out in the third inning, the Warriors were able to get two baserunners with a walk of Easton Cooper and then a single by Oerman. Back-to-back singles by Ohnoutka and Oerman put the Warriors up 3-0.

After the Blue Devils cut the lead down to one at 3-2 W/BN/LL struck for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach. The runs were driven in on a triple from Barry and a single from Portsche.

Finishing with another stellar game for the Warriors was Barry with four RBIs on two hits. He also came around two score two runs.

“Trent is going to play a big role for this team,” Weyers said. “In the Seward game he had a huge double in the sixth and then Even Wulf hit him in to score the winning run. On Saturday vs Plattsmouth Trent was 2-3 with a triple, had four RBIs, and two runs scored vs one of the top pitchers in the conference. He also picked up the save vs Wayne on Friday throwing only three pitches.”

Schlueter was able to go 4.2 innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts in the win over Plattsmouth. In relief, Bokelmann retired four batters in 2.1 innings of work.

This week the W/BN/LL took on Lincoln Christian on March 28. They had another home contest against Nebraska City on March 29 and then play at Elkhorn on April 1.