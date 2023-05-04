WAHOO – The bats came out in full force when the Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team took on Lincoln Northwest at home on April 25. In a five inning contest, the Warriors were able to capture an 11-1 victory over the Falcons.

In the bottom of the first, the scoring got started for W/BN/LL with four runs.

Out of the leadoff spot, Conor Booth doubled to left field and then came around to score on a single from Trent Barry to center. Two batters later, Owen Hancock tripled to center making it 3-0.

The final run of the inning was knocked in by Kael Eddie on a ground ball to center field.

For the second time in the game, Booth doubled to score Cody Hesser. Later on, Booth crossed home on a passed ball and Barry flew out to center driving in Alex Ohnoutka to put the Warriors in front 7-0.

The scoring continued for W/BN/LL in the third where they put up another three runs and then plated one in the fourth.

Starting the game and pitching five innings with one earned run surrendered and seven strikeouts was Jonas Schnakenberg. Eli Johnstone came on for one inning and gave up no runs.

Finishing with at least one hit and two RBIs were Booth, Barry and Hancock. Eddie, Ryan Bokelmann and Johnston came through with one run batted in.

A day earlier on April 24, the Warriors dropped a rematch with Class C No. 1 Malcolm by a final of 6-5 on the road. A big factor in the win for the Clippers were the fourth and fifth innings where they put up two and then four runs.

The game started great for W/BN/LL with three runs in the first. They were driven in by Barry, who homered to center for his seventh homerun on the season.

That was followed up by a solo shot from Aiden Lofgren to right field in the fourth and a single to left field from Grant Ryan in the sixth that scored Nolan Van Slyke.

Pitching 4.1 innings as the starter with four earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts was Johnston. In relief, Barrett Nelson went 1.2 innings gave up one earned run and struck out two batters.

For the second time in the week, the Warriors were matched up with a rated team when they played at Class C No. 6 Douglas County West on April 27. Another pitching gem helped the W/BN/LL secure a 5-1 victory.

The Warriors made the Falcons pay for their mistakes. Four of the five runs that W/BN/LL scored were via an error, a hit batsman or a passed ball.

Eddie had the only RBI for the Warriors. Bokelmann pitched five innings as the starter, gave up no earned runs and had 13 strikeouts. Barry pitched the final two innings and set down every batter he faced on strikes.

To wrap up the regular season, W/BN/LL played at Concordia/Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy on April 29. The Warriors used an eight-run fifth and a six-run sixth to blast the Mustangs in six innings 21-10.

On a night when the pitching struggled more than usual, Barry came up with five hits and six RBIs. Five of those runs were knocked in on a home run and a triple.

Coming up with a three-run shot was Owen Hancock and Ohnoutka and Eddie both had one hit and two RBIs. Driving in the final three runs of the contest were Johnston, Van Slyke and Lofgren, who all had one hit and one run batted in.

Going one inning on the mound with four earned runs given up was Nelson and Kaden Christen went four innings, gave up four earned runs and had five strikeouts. Closing the game out was Barry who pitched the last inning and record two strikeouts.

This week W/BN/LL host the Class B-2 District Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The Warriors play the winner of Class B No. 9 Hastings and Class B No. 8 Waverly for the B-2 District title at 5 p.m. on May 5.

The winner of that game will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Omaha the following week.