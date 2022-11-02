Warriors fly high over Eagles in postseason

NORTH BEND – In a win or go home game, the Wahoo volleyball team was able to take down Arlington in straight sets 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15 in the C1-4 Subdistrict tournament at North Bend on Oct. 24. The Warrior success was powered by a .256 hitting percentage and 34 kills.

Wahoo dropped in 15 aces in the match and picked up one block.

Defensively, the Warriors caused problems for the Eagles all night as they held them to a -.130 hitting percentage. Arlington also didn’t reach double digits in terms of kills with nine.

Coming through with nine kills and 11 digs in the match was Hayden Osmera. McKenna Smith filled up the stat sheet with five kills, four aces, one block, eight digs and two assists.

Earning five kills, two aces, four digs and one assist was Tianna Coffey, while freshman Josie Larson had five kills, five aces, 13 digs and two assists.

Audrey Waido racked up 25 assists to go along with five kills, two aces and six digs and Chloe Kasischke finished with five kills, two aces, three digs and one assist.

The win moved fourth-seeded Wahoo onto a matchup with the Subdistricts top seed and C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central. Despite putting pressure on the Tigers in each set, the Warriors were swept in a three set loss 25-23, 25-17 and then 25-20.

Wahoo was impressive at the net against North Bend with a .212 hitting percentage and 37 kills. The Warriors also served up three aces and had four blocks.

Once again hitting double digits in terms of kills with 11 was Osmera to go along with seven digs and two aces. Not far behind her was Smith with nine kills, eight digs and one ace and Coffey had seven kills and four digs.

Also getting seven kills and digging out 17 balls was Larson and Waido finished with 35 assists, 11 digs and two blocks.

For the year, Wahoo finishes above .500 at 18-16 and as runner-up of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. There is a lot to be excited about with the Warriors volleyball program for years to come, as they return all their starters from this season’s roster except for Coffey.

“I am very proud of my team this season,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “Being a young team, we battled through adversity and continued to grow and made leaps throughout the season. I am excited for this team next year and to watch these players develop.”