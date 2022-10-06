Warriors fly high over Eagles at home

WAHOO- A week after dropping a heartbreaker on the road against a rated Lakeview squad, the Wahoo Football team was able to take care of business and secure their first win of district play against Arlington 61-7 on Sept. 30. In the contest, the Warriors racked up 404 yards of total offense and held the Eagles out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know if we played a really clean game tonight, but obviously we played well enough to win which is always good and important in the district to do that,’ Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “It’s exciting for the kids, but now we have to look onto Scotus next week and how we can get better as a team against them.”

Wahoo started the game with some fireworks with a big play to open up the scoring. Owen Hancock was able to complete a 62-yard touchdown pass to Josh Edmonds.

After the made extra point from Avery Wieting the Warriors were in front 7-0.

For the second time in as many possessions, Wahoo struck gold with another huge play. This time Hancock threw a 28-yard pass to Sam Edmonds that went the distance and pushed the Warriors lead out to two possessions at 14-0.

To close out the quarter, the defense got in on the scoring action for Wahoo as well. Avery Wieting scooped up a fumble and then returned it 30-yards for a score.

He also made the extra point to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Wahoo added to their advantage with two rushing touchdowns. The first one came from five yards out from Trevor Ehrlich and Sam Edmonds broke loose for 18-yards.

Both extra points were missed by the Warriors making it a 33-0 lead for Wahoo going into halftime.

Senior Zach Fox kicked off the second half of action with the Warriors second defensive touchdown of the game. He stepped in front of an Eagle pass and returned it 76-yards for a score.

Later in the quarter, Ehrlich capped off the varsity’s last offensive drive with a 16-yard sweep around the left side. Wieting’s fifth extra point of the game put Wahoo up 47-0 going to the final frame.

The Warriors junior varsity was also able to find some success against Arlington as well with two touchdowns. They came on a three-yard run from Alex Borchers and a 49-yard run by Kip Brigham.

Completing five-of-five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns was Hancock. Josh Edmonds picked up 73 receiving yards and one score and Sam Edmonds found the end zone once and picked up 28-yards.

On the ground, Ehrlich gained 135 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. Noah Bordovsky gained 71-yards on six touches, Brigham ran for 51-yards and a score and Sam Edmonds finished with 24 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Jacob Andresen got three tackles and Dominek Rohleder picked up two tackles. Recovering a pair of fumbles were Jaymes Gaskins and Wieting and Zach Fox finished with an interception.

Wahoo is on the road this week at Class C-1 No. 8 Columbus Scotus at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The Shamrocks knocked off Douglas County West 14-6 in their last contest.