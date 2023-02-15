GRAND ISLAND – With districts and the state tournament right around the corner, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team got to show what they were about in a 58-51 win over Class A North Platte at the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 11 at Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.

“This was a great opportunity for our kids to play a Class A team on a big stage that felt like a state tournament setting,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “The first half was a struggle, but I was really proud of our kids for stepping up and getting the job done in the second half. We hit some big free throws in the fourth quarter that allowed us to escape with the win.”

Out of the gate, it was the Bulldogs who got off to a fantastic start at 12-3. The Warriors made a little dent in the lead throughout the rest of the quarter, but still trailed 14-7.

Midway through the second quarter Wahoo was down 20-12, when they went on a 9-3 run to close out the half. Capping off the scoring was Garrett Grandgenett with a trey and a bucket inside from Benji Nelson which made it 23-21 in favor of North Platte at the break.

The Warriors took their first lead since early in the first quarter at 28-26 after a bucket from Marcus Glock. Later on in the third quarter, Wahoo found themselves down by four when they got buckets from Glock and Nelson and a free throw from Trey Simon that put them in front 39-38 heading to the fourth.

In the final frame, the game remained tight at 45-44 in favor of the Warriors after a Glock three-pointer. That was followed up by baskets from Owen Hancock and Kamron Kasischke that extended Wahoo’s advantage to three.

The Bulldogs were not going down without a fight as they pulled within one at 48-47 with a bucket with 2:25 left in the game.

In desperation mode, North Platte elected to put Wahoo on the free throw line. It ended up being the undoing of the Bulldogs as the Warriors went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe and sealed a seven-point win.

Hitting four clutch free throws during that stretch was Glock. Going 2-for-2 at the line were seniors Grandgenett, Hancock and Trey Simon.

Wahoo outrebounded North Platte 27-19 and was 17-of-21 from the line. The Warriors also shot 44% from the field and 28% from three.

Glock led Wahoo with 19 points on 6-of-6 shooting at the line. Adding 11 points and going 3-for-3 at the charity stripe was Hancock. Both scoring seven points apiece were Anthony Simon and Grandgenett. Trey Simon and Kasischke finished with five and Nelson added four.

In their final regular season home game on Feb. 9, the Warrior seniors went out with an impressive 76-49 win against Plattsmouth. Wahoo did what they do best and that’s shooting the ball well at 58% from the field while playing tough defense with 14 steals.

“It was a really good Senior Night,” Scheef said. “I thought our kids played hard and really did a nice job of moving and sharing the ball offensively.”

From the get-go the Warriors dominated as they built a 20-7 lead after one quarter of action. That was increased to 37-16 at halftime after Wahoo scored 17 in the second.

Out of the break, Wahoo’s offense continued to click with 24 points in the third and 15 in the fourth in a 27-point rout of the Blue Devils.

Once again, it was Glock who paced the Warriors with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and Kasischke had 13 points with a game-high seven boards and three steals. Adding 10 points apiece were Grandgenett and Hancock; Nelson and Anthony ended up with nine each. Rounding out the scoring with six points was Dylan Simons, Jase Kaminski put up two and Cody Hesser finished with one.

Wahoo closes out the regular season with a game at 7:30 p.m. at Malcolm on Feb. 17.