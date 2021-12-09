Warriors flex muscles with resume buildings victories

Wahoo- The Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo Boys Basketball Team wasted no time picking up two statement wins to begin the new high basketball season. They knocked off Class B No. 5 Bennington 80-56 on Dec. 2 and followed that up with a 76-50 win at Class B No. 9 Aurora on Dec. 3.
Against the Badgers, the Warriors put themselves in a good position to start the game with an 8-0 run. Those points came off baskets by Kamron Kasischke, Myles Simon, and two buckets by Anthony Simon.
After such a good start, Bennington was able to grab all the momentum back with ten straight points. This helped the Badgers grab a 15-12 lead after the first.
Trailing by four points in second, Wahoo was able to dish out some of Bennington’s own medicine with a 17-3 run. This was the turning point in the contest, as the Badgers were never able to climb out of that hole.
A big factor in the Warriors flipping the script on Bennington was Marcus Glock. He alone scored 11 points in that quarter.
Simon increased Wahoo’s lead to nine points with a basket, giving the Warriors a 34-25 lead heading into halftime.
Wahoo steadily increased the lead in the third quarter. A Benji Nelson trey put the Warriors up 61-39 and heading to the fourth quarter, Wahoo was up 61-42.
In the final frame, the Warriors extended their lead out to as much as 28 at 76-48.
“This was a great start for us,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Bennington is always tough and I liked how our kids competed, played defense, and shared the ball. We got really solid contributions from all of the kids in our rotation. Kamron Kasischke played some really good defense for us as well.”
Powering Wahoo to the win was Glock with 26 points on 10-13 made shots and 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Anthony Simon had 12 points on 5-7 shooting from the field to go with six boards. Right behind him was Myles Simon who had 11 points and six boards, Nelson added nine points, Owen Hancock had seven points, five boards, four steals, and five assists, while Kasischke had seven points and four rebounds.
Against Aurora on the road, the Warriors were determined to get off to a better start in the first than they did the prior night. They did exactly that, as they built a 17-12 lead at the end of one.
What was most impressive about the first half against the Huskies was how the Warriors distributed the ball. This could be seen in the stat line, where six different players showed up in the scoring category.
Myles Simon sent Wahoo into halftime on a high note, up 36-23 after a made bucket.
Out of the break, Glock scored the first basket of the half to put the Warriors in front by 16 points. After this, Wahoo went cold from the field and allowed Aurora to score 12 points, which trimmed their deficit to 39-35.
Instead of cracking under the pressure, the Warriors responded with a 9-2 run of their own. It was capped off by a Garrett Grandgenett trey that put Wahoo up 48-37.
Heading to the final frame of play, the Warriors had a 51-44 advantage.
To begin the fourth quarter, Wahoo was only up by six at 55-49. Little did the Warriors know, they would catch fire from the field and outscore the Huskies 21-1 the rest of the way.
“We had a bad stretch in the third quarter where we broke down on defense on some possessions, but other than that, I thought we were pretty solid,” Scheef said. “I liked how we responded when they cut the lead to four in the third quarter. We did not panic and took control of the game again. We had just two turnovers for the entire game, and that is terrific.”
Glock was once again the leading scorer for the Warriors with 23 points on a 9-13 shooting performance and 4-5 made threes. Myles Simons had 15 points, Hancock had ten points and five rebounds, and Grandgenett recorded ten points and five boards.