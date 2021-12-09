Warriors flex muscles with resume buildings victories

In the final frame, the Warriors extended their lead out to as much as 28 at 76-48.

“This was a great start for us,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Bennington is always tough and I liked how our kids competed, played defense, and shared the ball. We got really solid contributions from all of the kids in our rotation. Kamron Kasischke played some really good defense for us as well.”

Powering Wahoo to the win was Glock with 26 points on 10-13 made shots and 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Simon had 12 points on 5-7 shooting from the field to go with six boards. Right behind him was Myles Simon who had 11 points and six boards, Nelson added nine points, Owen Hancock had seven points, five boards, four steals, and five assists, while Kasischke had seven points and four rebounds.

Against Aurora on the road, the Warriors were determined to get off to a better start in the first than they did the prior night. They did exactly that, as they built a 17-12 lead at the end of one.

What was most impressive about the first half against the Huskies was how the Warriors distributed the ball. This could be seen in the stat line, where six different players showed up in the scoring category.