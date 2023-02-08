WAHOO – Against a pair of rated opponents in Class B, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team had no problems picking up victories at home over Class B No. 3 Crete 76-61 on Feb. 3 and then Class B No. 9 Beatrice 46-38 on Feb. 4.

Early on, the Warriors looked to be in trouble against the Cardinals on Friday. The defense struggled for Wahoo and as a result, they fell behind 23-14.

Similar to the Waverly game, the Warriors used a strong 27-point surge to get back into the game in the second quarter. After limiting the Cardinals to 15 points, what once was a nine-point deficit was now a 41-38 lead at the break for Wahoo.

After grabbing a late lead in the second quarter, the Warriors never looked back as they went on to score 35 points in the third and fourth combined and pull out a 15-point victory.

“This was a great win over a really good team,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We battled some adversity in the first half and were not great defensively, but we did not get rattled and worked our way back in the game and then played a really good third quarter. Kamron Kasischke came up really big tonight and Marcus Glock was really good offensively.”

Marcus Glock led Wahoo with 27 points on 3-5 shooting from behind the arc and 12-13 shooting at the line. Adding 13 points on 3-4 shooting from three was Kamron Kasischke and Anthony Simon had 10 points, six boards and six assists. Finish with nine points and five boards was Owen Hancock.

Next up for the Warriors was a Beatrice squad who always plays hard-nosed defense. They lived up to their reputation as they limited Wahoo to just 46 points.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they can play some defense also. They limited the Orangemen to single digits in the first three quarters of action as they went on to secure an eight-point win.

“We knew that this was going to be a tough team,” Scheef said. “Beatrice is very deliberate, they play excellent defense and are a physical team. We knew that this was going to have to be one of those games where you have to win ugly and that is sure how it played out. It is hard to get in an offensive rhythm when the possessions are so limited, but our kids got it going in the fourth quarter and were able to get the job done. Overall, it was a great weekend for us.”

Once again, it was Glock who paced Wahoo with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Hancock had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, Garrett Grandgenett had a game high six boards with four points and Anthony Simon finished five points and six assists.

The week started off for the Warriors with a makeup game at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 31. In a battle of father vs. son on the hardwood, it was Kevin Scheef’s Wahoo squad who defeated his son Jake’s Raider team 74-36.

“We were not real sharp early, and we did not shoot the ball very well from behind the arc, but the second half, we picked up our intensity and played better,” Kevin Scheef said.

In the early going, the Warriors built a 34-20 lead at the end of the first. That advantage for Wahoo was doubled out to 34-20 at halftime.

The Warriors finished with 40 points in the second half and limited LV/S-S to 16 in what ended up being a 38-point victory.

Wahoo was just 1-17 from three but shot 30-43 from inside the arc. In total, the Warriors only committed six turnovers for the night, while forcing 25 Raider turnovers.

Benji Nelson led the team with 18 points and five rebounds. Finishing with 16 points and six boards was Glock and Kasischke added nine points and eight rebounds. Pulling down eight boards was Grandgenett and Anthony Simon came up with five steals.

This week Wahoo plays Plattsmouth at home at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 9. They then travel to the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island for a 1 p.m. showdown with Class A North Platte on Feb. 11.