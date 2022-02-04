Warriors finish on top of Trailblazer Conference

WAHOO- After falling in the finals of the Trailblazer Conference a year ago, the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team came out victorious this time around. They were able to capture the title by beating Ralston 81-32 and Class B No. 6 Platteview 59-48.

Against Platteview, it wasn’t an easy win, but the Warriors showed their fight and determination as they rallied back to beat the Trojans for the second time on the season.

“I was really proud of the poise our kids showed late in the third quarter,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Platteview had all the momentum when they went up eight on us, but the kids kept plugging away and did not panic, and it paid off for us. Winning a Conference Championship is always a cool thing. It was a really nice win for us.”

Early on, the Warriors were up 3-0 after Marcus Glock knocked down a three. Two free throws and a layup by Garrett Grandgenett helped Wahoo hold onto a 9-7 lead after one.

The second quarter started with the Warriors going up 25-18, thanks to two threes from Benji Nelson and a layup from Owen Hancock. Platteview found a way to rally toward the end of the half with a 5-0 run that cut Wahoo’s lead to 25-23.