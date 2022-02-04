Warriors finish on top of Trailblazer Conference

WAHOO- After falling in the finals of the Trailblazer Conference a year ago, the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team came out victorious this time around. They were able to capture the title by beating Ralston 81-32 and Class B No. 6 Platteview 59-48.
Against Platteview, it wasn’t an easy win, but the Warriors showed their fight and determination as they rallied back to beat the Trojans for the second time on the season.
“I was really proud of the poise our kids showed late in the third quarter,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Platteview had all the momentum when they went up eight on us, but the kids kept plugging away and did not panic, and it paid off for us. Winning a Conference Championship is always a cool thing. It was a really nice win for us.”
Early on, the Warriors were up 3-0 after Marcus Glock knocked down a three. Two free throws and a layup by Garrett Grandgenett helped Wahoo hold onto a 9-7 lead after one.
The second quarter started with the Warriors going up 25-18, thanks to two threes from Benji Nelson and a layup from Owen Hancock. Platteview found a way to rally toward the end of the half with a 5-0 run that cut Wahoo’s lead to 25-23.
That momentum the Trojans gained at the end of the half, spilled over into the third where they outscored the Warriors 18-10. Grandgenett cut into Wahoo’s deficit with a layup in transition, which made it a 41-35 lead for Platteview with one quarter remaining.
Even though the Warriors bent in the third, they were determined to not break. They proved this by going on a 5-0 run with a jumper from Glock and a three-point play from Nelson.
Wahoo regained the lead with a no look pass from Myles Simon to Kamron Kasischke for a layup. The Warriors would go on to score seven more points from there and cruised the rest of the way to the title.
In total Wahoo had 24 points in the last quarter and held Platteview to just seven points.
Nelson was the star performer with 18 points on three of four shooting from three. Coming through with 16 points was Glock, Grandgenett scored eight points and had six boards, Kasischke registered seven points and seven rebounds, Myles Simon had five points, Hancock scored three, and Anthony Simon had two points.
The Warriors started the conference tournament off with a home game against Ralston on Jan. 27. Similar to their first contest this year, Wahoo had no problem defeating the Rams.
A large part of Wahoo’s success was due to a 17-0 run they had to start the game. At the end of the first, they were up 29-2.
From there, the Warriors outscored Ralston 24-18 in the second and took a 53-20 lead into the break.
Wahoo closed the game out with 16 points in the third and 12 points in the fourth, while the defense only gave up eight points in third and four points in the final frame. For the game, the Warriors shot 52% from the field and 50% from three.
Both Glock and Nelson scored 15 points in the win. Anthony Simon was not far behind with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.
Kasischke had nine points, Grandgenett scored eight, Kade Cook and Hancock had five, Isaiah Simon scored four, and Myles Simon and Jaiden Powers both had three points.
For the second time on the year, Wahoo found themselves in the loss column when they took on Class C-1 No. 7 Wayne in a makeup game at home on Jan. 24. A tough second half resulted in the Warriors losing by three to the Blue Devils 53-50.
“We played pretty well for two and a half quarters, but we really had trouble scoring in the second half,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Give Wayne’s defense credit for some of that, but our ball movement really slowed, and we forced a number of shots.”
Wayne had the better start offensively, as they jumped out to a 10-6 lead. Eventually, Wahoo found their groove on offense and went on a 10-3 run, capped off by a Kasischke layup that put the Warriors up 16-13.
The finish Wahoo had to the first, carried over to the second where the Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 12-7. Similar to the first quarter, Kasischke had the last bucket of the half for Wahoo that put them up 28-20.
Out of halftime, Glock and Myles Simon made buckets that increased the Warriors lead to ten. A Hancock basket gave Wahoo their biggest lead of the game at 35-23.
As fast as the Warriors built their advantage, it was taken away by a Wayne comeback. After outscoring Wahoo 11-2, it was 37-34 in favor of the Warriors going to the fourth.
The Blue Devils run was increased to 18-2 in the final frame as they took a 43-37 lead.
Trailing 47-41, Wahoo was given some hope with made three-pointers from Myles Simon and Glock that tied the contest.
Late in the game, Myles Simon made two free throws that cut Wayne’s lead to one point, but that was as close as the Warriors would get.
Scoring 12 points with two assists was Myles Simon. Glock recorded 10 points with three rebounds, both Hancock and Nelson finished with nine points, Kasischke had eight points, and Grandgenett scored two points.
This week Wahoo will have some time to recover with just one game. It will be a tough one, as they go on the road to take on Class B No. 7 Beatrice at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.