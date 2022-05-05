Warriors finish just outside of top five at Arlington Invite

FREMONT- On a challenging Fremont Country Club course at the Arlington Invite, the Wahoo boys golf team came in sixth place out of twelve teams with a 371. It was another higher than expected score for the Warriors as they inch closer and closer to the district tournament.

“We a shot 371 to finish sixth,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “It was not our best effort. We have much better golf in us, but still, make too many mistakes that lead to big scores. Luke played well but I know he was disappointed that he didn’t score better. We hope to play better at our Conference. Platteview CC is a tough course.”

Earning the only medal from the meet for the Warriors was Luke Specht getting 11th place overall. The freshmen ended up carding an 88 and shot a 44 on both the front and the back nine.

Five strokes off of Specht was Kasen Bunjer in 23rd. He shot for par on five different holes over 18 holes and finished with a score of 93.

Braylon Iversen was just one stroke behind Bunjer shooting a 94 and got 25th. He started the meet off well with a 45 on the front nine, but then he fell off by four strokes on the back nine and carded a 49.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo was Sam Biggerstaff with a 96 in 30th place. He ended up shooting a 50 on the front nine, but then lowered his score down to a 46 on the back nine, thanks to the fact that he shot for par on the final four holes.

Coming in just under 100 with a 99 and getting 35th place overall was Jaiden Powers. His score got away from him after he shot a 13 on hole 13. Powers finished the day shooting for par on three different holes.

This week the Warriors took part in the Trailblazer Conference Golf Invite in Plattsmouth on May 2. Results from the Conference Invite can be found in the May 12 Wahoo Newspaper.