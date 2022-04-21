Warriors finish as Trailblazer Conference Runner-Ups

PLATTSMOUTH- Despite coming into the Trailblazer Conference Tournament as the lowest seed at six, the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team didn’t let this deter them as they upset Plattsmouth 13-1 on April 11 and Ralston 4-1 on April 13 on their way to reaching the title game. In the end, the Warriors fell one game short of capturing first by losing to Class B No. 6 Beatrice 7-2 on April 14.

In the game against the Blue Devils, W/BN/LL was able to score five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to blow the game wide open.

After being held scoreless in the first inning, the Warriors were able to score one run in the top of the second. Carson Oerman doubled to center and then Storm Portsche singled to left driving him in.

The lead was expanded to 3-0 in the top of the third with two more runs. Conor Booth first reached base on an error and then a single by Alex Ohnoutka in the infield and then a sacrifice fly by Trenton Barry to center drove in two runs.

After not giving up any runs in the fourth, Plattsmouth struggled pitching in the fifth. Ohnoutka singled to left to start the inning and then the Blue Devils walked Barry and Owen Hancock.

On a single to center field by Oerman two runs were driven in for W/BN/LL. Two batters later, Easton Cooper singled to right field scoring a run and then the final run of the inning came home on a hit by pitch making the score 8-0 in favor of the Warriors.

W/BN/LL did give up one run in the top of the sixth, but they got it back with another five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Both Hancock and Oerman started the inning off with singles. Hancock ended up scoring after the Blue Devils botched a bunt from Portsche that resulted in an error.

A single by Seth Williams to center and a double by Kael Eddie to left field drove in three runs and made the score 12-1.

The final run of the game was driven in by Barry. He hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Joe Herrera.

Finishing with three hits and two RBIs in the win was Oerman. Barry, Cooper, Ohnoutka, and Eddie all drove in two runs, while Portsche and Williams came through with one RBI.

Pitching all six innings and picking up the win was Portsche. He gave up one earned run and recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors found themselves in a much tighter game against the second seed Ralston on Wednesday. A good pitching performance and two runs in the first and fifth were enough to move W/BN/LL past the Rams.

Booth was able to lead the game off for the Warriors with a big triple to center. The next batter Ohnoutka singled to center scoring Booth.

After two straight outs, Ralston threw a wild pitch that allowed Ohnoutka to come home and made the score 2-0 in favor of W/BN/LL.

In the top of the fifth, Williams increased the lead for the Warriors with a solo home run to center field. That was followed up by a double to left by Cooper and then Eddie hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring him and increasing the edge to four.

The Rams eventually did get on the board with one run in the bottom of the fifth but were never able to get closer than that.

Finishing with one RBI in the win were Eddie, Williams, and Ohnoutka. Aiden Lofgren pitched seven innings, gave one up earned run, and had four strikeouts.

After picking up two straight wins, the Warriors moved on to play defending Class B State Champions Beatrice on April 14 for the conference title. W/BN/LL could only muster up three hits against the Orangemen and as a result lost by five runs.

The Warriors scored their first of two runs in the top of the third trailing 3-0.

Cooper reached base after being hit by a pitch. Coming on as a courtesy runner for him was Avery Wieting who was driven in on a single to right field by Booth.

The only other run scored by W/BN/LL came in the top of the seventh. Trailing 7-1, two Warrior players were hit by pitches. After Ohnoutka got out on a fly out, Barry doubled to center scoring Eddie.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI in the loss were Booth and Barry. Coming up with the third hit for W/BN/LL was Hancock.

Both Ryan Bokelmann and Eli Johnston pitched 2.1 innings and had one strikeout. Kael Eddie pitched one inning and had three strikeouts and Brennan Tarzian pitched 0.1 innings and had one strikeout.

The Warriors played at Platte Valley on April 19. They then travel back to Beatrice to take on the Orangemen on April 21 and then return home to play Ralston at 4:30 p.m. on April 22.