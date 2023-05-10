OMAHA – The bid for a third straight trip to the Class B State Soccer Tournament came up short for the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team in a 6-0 loss to Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt Catholic on May 6. This is the 26th year in a row that the SkyHawks have qualified for the state tourney.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of their performance,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “As I told them before the game, the reason I have coached soccer for as long as I have is to help players grow not only as players but more importantly as people. I am a competitive person and I like to win. It is more fun to win, certainly. However, some of the best games I have coached have not been wins, but those that have reflected the true character of the players, which have actually been losses. This game ranks near the top. They knew when they stepped on the field they were massive underdogs, certainly a David and Goliath situation because of choices made that were beyond their control. As they have done over the entire season, they chose to take control over what they could, showed the quality of their character and gave their best efforts. Each player left everything on the field and that is all I could ask.”

To start the match off, Delaney O’Doherty crossed the ball to Presley Douglas who put the ball in the back of the net for Skutt. A pair of goals from Tess Behrens increased the SkyHawks edge to 3-0.

Abby Ostergaard closed out the first half with a laser from 18 yards out that put the Skutt up by four goals.

Two more shots were put in the back of the net by the SkyHawks in the second half as their lead ballooned out to have a half dozen.

In the contest, Skutt had 19 shots on goal. Finishing with 13 saves for LL/RC was senior goalie Aleyna Cuttlers.

Earlier in the week, the Warriors were back at Skutt for the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament where they took on Class B No. 8 Elkhorn North.

A shorthanded LL/RC squad had a tough go at it and gave up two goals in both halves in a 4-0 defeat. The Wolves finished the match with 15 shots on goal compared to just two for the Warriors.

In the box, Cuttlers had 11 saves and both Jordyn Harris and Jordan Ernstmeyer ended up with one shot on goal.

With the loss on Saturday, LL/RC’s record for the season dropped below .500 at 6-7. Limited numbers hurt the Warriors on the back half of their schedule.

“It was a very challenging season,” Gosselin said. “One of the biggest of which was our limited numbers. We took care of business early in the season which provided the foundation for us to make it into the district final. As the season progressed and injuries reduced the number of available players, the remaining players chose to persevere and adapt to playing different styles of soccer. This group was led by a quality group of seniors that got us to the district final. They continued to play regardless of the circumstances.”