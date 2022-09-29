Warriors fall short in defensive showdown with Vikings

COLUMBUS- In a game where not many points were scored, the Wahoo Football team lost to Class C-1 No. 9 Columbus Lakeview 14-10 on Sept. 23. In total, the Warriors had 179 yards of offense and the Vikings finished with 181 yards.

It was a true defensive slugfest with both teams struggling to get anything going offensively. In total the ball was punted 12 times between the two teams.

Out of the gate, Lakeview made some magic happen in the special teams. They took a punt 71 yards to the house to go up 7-0 after one quarter of action.

Wahoo returned the favor with a special team touchdown of their own in the second quarter. The Warriors blocked a punt and then Trevor Ehrlich returned it 12 yards for the score.

After the extra point from Avery Wieting, the game was tied at seven apiece going into halftime.

In the third quarter, both Wahoo and Lakeview continued to fight in the trenches. As a result, the teams remained deadlocked at seven going to the final frame.

Strong running by Trevor Ehrlich pushed the Warriors into field goal range in the fourth. The 28 yard kick by Weiting with 4:47 remaining in the game was up and good giving Wahoo their first lead at 10-7.

On the ensuing drive, the Vikings had a 4th and 7 with 2:43 on the clock. They went to a trick play completing a pass and then pitching it back to another player who sprinted down the sidelines for a 52 yard gain.

Two plays later, Lakeview threw a 12 yard pass for a score with 1:38 remaining to go up by four.

With little time remaining, the Warriors drove down to the Vikings 31 yard line. After back-to-back incompletions, the Vikings picked off the ball ending the game.

Running for 97 yards on the ground with a special team’s touchdown was Ehrlich. Owen Hancock threw for 62 yards and picked up eight yards on the ground.

Hauling in one catch for 30 yards was William Nielson and Zach Fox had two catches for 19 yards.

Defensively, Dominek Rohleder had 10 tackles and Jacob Andresen earned six tackles and had a sack. Also getting six tackles were Zach Fox and Jake Scanlon, Braylon Iversen and William Nielson picked up five.

Coming up with four tackles and an interception was Josh Edmonds.

In special teams, Ehrlich had a punt return of 60 yards and Fox finished with a 21 yard return. Making an extra point and a field goal was Wieting.

Wahoo looks to get back in the win column against Arlington at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The Eagles are coming off a 35-8 loss to Class C-1 No. 8 Columbus Scotus in their last game.