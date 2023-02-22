MALCOLM – The Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo boys basketball team ended the regular season with a dominant 83-62 victory on the road at Malcolm on Feb. 17.

“We were really good offensively tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Marcus Glock had an unbelievable shooting night. I thought his teammates were really unselfish tonight. They recognized that he was hot and did a great job of getting him the ball tonight for a lot of open looks. We did not defend or rebound at the level that we need to though, for the postseason. We have to go to work on those two areas.”

To start the game, the Clippers threw the first punch as they jumped out to a 12-4 lead. The Warriors would go on to score the next 11 points to take a 15-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

Behind Glock’s hot hand, Wahoo got out to a 40-19 lead. A 5-0 scoring run by Malcolm made it 40-24 in favor of the Warriors at the break.

To put into perspective how good Glock was in the half, he was able to make seven of his eight shots from behind the arc in the first half and had 23 points.

The offense for Wahoo continued to click in the second half as they put up 43 points and increased their lead to 21 points in the end.

Pacing the Warriors offense with 28 points on 8-10 shooting from behind the arc was Glock. Anthony Simon put up 16 points, Deandre Nelson scored 12 and both Garrett Grandgenett and Kamron Kasischke had seven. Rounding out the scoring with six points was Owen Hancock, Jaiden Powers ended up with four, Dylan Simons had two and Kyler Elliot scored one.

This week Wahoo is the No. 1 seed in the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament. They took on Bishop Neumann at home on Feb. 21. Results will be published in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.