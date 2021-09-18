Warriors earn tough wins

Next up on the docket for the Warriors was a matchup with a good squad from Nebraska City. Heading into the game the Pioneers were 9-3.

Similar to their game against Bennington, Wahoo found themselves trailing early after Nebraska City scored a run on a double. The Warriors would tie the game up in the bottom half of the inning when Hancock scored on a wild pitch from third.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Pioneers did their most damage in the game scoring four runs to give themselves a 5-1 lead.

Unfortunately for Nebraska City, their defense was not as sound as their offense, and they allowed Borchers and Ava Lausterer to reach on errors. The next batter was Iverson, and she made the Pioneers pay for giving them free baserunners with a three run homer to left.

Before the inning was over Wahoo recorded one more run. It was driven in by Kaetlyn Urban on a sac fly that drove in Sidney Smart, tying the game up at 5-5.

Trailing 6-5 in their last at bat with two outs, Wahoo was able to string together three runs to take the lead. Two runs were driven in by Kenning and then the other run was produced by Koehler.