Warriors earn tough wins

WAHOO – The Class B No. 3 Wahoo softball team had no give-me games last week.
They started the week playing Class B No. 3 Bennington on Sept. 7 and then had a road contest against a previously rated Nebraska City squad on Sept. 9. The Warriors found a way to win both games, defeating the Badgers 2-1 and the Pioneers 8-7.
In their game at Hackberry Park on Tuesday, it was a pitcher’s duel between Autumn Iverson and Bennington’s Lowther. Between the two of them, they only gave up nine hits in the entire game.
The Badgers took the early 1-0 lead in the contest on a ground out by Peterson. That drove in Lowther who singled to center to lead the inning off.
After being held in check on offense through the first four innings, the Warriors finally got the big play they needed to draw even. It was a home run to centerfield off the bat of Kylee Kenning.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the seventh when Harper Hancock got on with a single to center. A sacrifice bunt by Kylee Kenning moved her into scoring position, and then a single up the middle by Abbey Borchers scored her and won Wahoo the game on a walk-off.
Pitching seven innings, giving up no earned runs, and recording 11 strikeouts was Iverson. Kenning and Borchers both finished with one run driven in at the plate.
Next up on the docket for the Warriors was a matchup with a good squad from Nebraska City. Heading into the game the Pioneers were 9-3.
Similar to their game against Bennington, Wahoo found themselves trailing early after Nebraska City scored a run on a double. The Warriors would tie the game up in the bottom half of the inning when Hancock scored on a wild pitch from third.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Pioneers did their most damage in the game scoring four runs to give themselves a 5-1 lead.
Unfortunately for Nebraska City, their defense was not as sound as their offense, and they allowed Borchers and Ava Lausterer to reach on errors. The next batter was Iverson, and she made the Pioneers pay for giving them free baserunners with a three run homer to left.
Before the inning was over Wahoo recorded one more run. It was driven in by Kaetlyn Urban on a sac fly that drove in Sidney Smart, tying the game up at 5-5.
Trailing 6-5 in their last at bat with two outs, Wahoo was able to string together three runs to take the lead. Two runs were driven in by Kenning and then the other run was produced by Koehler.
The Pioneers were able to get one run back in their last time up but ultimately ended up losing on a ground out to Kenning at third base.
Iverson pitched 3.2 innings in relief in the win and gave up two runs and had four strikeouts. The starter Jaiden Swanson lasted 3.1 innings and gave up four runs and had five strikeouts.
Leading the team with three RBI on two hits was Iverson. Kenning ended with two runs driven in and Urban had one RBI.
The Warriors played at the DC West/Omaha Concordia triangular on Sept. 14 and are at Ralston on Sept. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.