Warriors earn statement win against Antlers

WAHOO- In their final regular-season home contest, the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo girls basketball team was able to pick up a big momentum win against Class B No. 9 Elkhorn 46-37 on Feb. 4. Leading the way for the Warriors in the victory was Autumn Iversen with 16 points. She was the only player for Wahoo in double figures in the contest.
With a 6-3 lead to start the game, the Warriors got a three in the corner from Iversen that increased their edge up to six points.
Before the end of the first, the Antlers were able to score five more points. This cut the lead down to 11-8 in favor of Wahoo going to the second.
Iversen kept clicking from behind the arc, as she knocked down another three to put the Warriors up by their biggest margin at 19-10. Elkhorn got back within six points by half and trailed 21-15 to Wahoo.
Helping Iversen in the scoring department in the third was Karley Golladay. She made a three and a layup off a turnover that pushed the Warriors lead up to 39-25 heading to the final frame.
After four straight points by the Antlers, Iversen made a layup on a fast break that made it 41-29. The Warriors would score five more points after that, which was enough for them to hold on to their sizable lead.
On top of the points Iversen scored, she also had two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Golladay had eight points, three rebounds, and five assists, Sarah Kolterman scored seven points and had four rebounds, Kylee Kenning dropped in six points, Sammy had four points, six rebounds, and four steals, Sidney Smart scored three points, and Ella Lacey and Taylor Luben finished with a point apiece.
For the second time in as many weeks, Wahoo took on Class B No. 7 Beatrice. Similar to the first time they played, the Warriors came out on the losing end in a 41-38 loss on the road on Feb. 5.
Wahoo only shot 26% for the game and had their worst offensive quarter in the first. This resulted in them trailing the Orangemen 13-8 at the end of the quarter.
Leu hit a three in the second that cut Beatrice’s advantage to four at 15-11.
The Warriors held the Orangemen to just six points in the second. At halftime, they trailed Beatrice 19-18.
That deficit was erased in no time to start the third with a three from Iversen that put Wahoo up 22-21. With one quarter left to play, it was all tied up at 28 apiece.
In the end, it was the Orangemen who were able to make one more play than the Warriors as they edged out Wahoo on the scoreboard 13-10 in the fourth.
Leu was the only player in double figures for the Warriors with 11 points and five rebounds. Scoring eight points apiece were Iversen and Golladay, Luben had six points and Kolterman finished with five points.
Wahoo played at Malcolm on Feb. 8. Their final regular-season game is a road contest against Plattsmouth at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.