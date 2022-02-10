Warriors earn statement win against Antlers

On top of the points Iversen scored, she also had two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Golladay had eight points, three rebounds, and five assists, Sarah Kolterman scored seven points and had four rebounds, Kylee Kenning dropped in six points, Sammy had four points, six rebounds, and four steals, Sidney Smart scored three points, and Ella Lacey and Taylor Luben finished with a point apiece.

For the second time in as many weeks, Wahoo took on Class B No. 7 Beatrice. Similar to the first time they played, the Warriors came out on the losing end in a 41-38 loss on the road on Feb. 5.

Wahoo only shot 26% for the game and had their worst offensive quarter in the first. This resulted in them trailing the Orangemen 13-8 at the end of the quarter.

Leu hit a three in the second that cut Beatrice’s advantage to four at 15-11.

The Warriors held the Orangemen to just six points in the second. At halftime, they trailed Beatrice 19-18.

That deficit was erased in no time to start the third with a three from Iversen that put Wahoo up 22-21. With one quarter left to play, it was all tied up at 28 apiece.