Warriors earn shutout in first game of the year

PLATTSMOUTH- In their first game of the season, the Class B No. 2 Wahoo Softball team was able to pull out a 14-0 victory over Trailblazer Conference foe Plattsmouth on August 18.

Out of the gate, the Warriors started off strong with a solo homer to left field by Autumn Iversen. The next three batters Harper Hancock, Sidney Smart, and Jaiden Swanson all doubled to left field and increased Wahoo’s lead to 3-0.

A pair of singles from Lilly Harris and Lausterer scored Swanson and Hitz and put the Warriors in front by five.

With two out in the second, Wahoo continued to put the pressure on the Blue Devils with two more runs. Swanson singled to second allowing Hancock to get home and then she would end up getting driven in by a double to center from Harris which made it 7-0.

The Warriors biggest offensive inning of the game came in the third where they were able to put up seven runs.

Ava Lausterer and Maddie Snyder started the half inning off with singles to left and center field. An error on a hit to left field got Lausterer home and the Iversen grounded out to the shortstop driving in Snyder.

Wahoo pushed their lead out to 11-0 with a pair of doubles from Hancock to right field and Swanson to left field.

Two runs came in on a hit to the shortstop by Lanta Hitz that knocked in Hannah Herrera and Harris. A single by Lausterer to center scored Hintz and gave the Warriors a 14 run advantage.

Lausterer, Swanson, and Harris all had three hits and two RBIs in the win. Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Iversen and Hancock and Smart both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching all three innings with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts was Swanson.