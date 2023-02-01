Warriors earn second straight Trailblazer title

WAHOO – For the second straight year, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team climbed to the top of the Trailblazer Conference, with a 65-45 win over Class B No. 2 Platteview on Jan. 28. They also knocked off Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm on the way 68-27 on Jan. 26.

“This is a big win,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “To beat an excellent team like Platteview twice is no small accomplishment and we are very excited to take home another conference title. Marcus Glock was really good offensively and Garrett Grandgenett was huge drawing two charges on their best player and going after and getting some really big offensive rebounds.”

In the early going, the Warriors got a three from Owen Hancock up top. Following up that trey with his own triple was Marcus Glock.

Grandgenett made a basket while being fouled to increase Wahoo’s advantage to 15-10 by the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors built a 19-12 lead early in the second with two free throws from Anthony Simon and a layup in transition by Benji Nelson.

After that score, the Trojans went on an 8-2 scoring run to get back within two points.

With buckets hard to come by, Wahoo found a way to get to the line. Three free throws from Glock and another two by Jaiden Powers gave the Warriors a 26-24 halftime edge.

Wahoo wasted no time extending their lead in the third quarter with a potent offensive attack and tough defense.

A crucial moment in the quarter came when Grandgenett drew not one, but two charges on Platteview’s top scorer Connor Millikan. He was also vital on the boards grabbing rebound after rebound.

“I just tried to go up strong every time,” Grandgenett said. “We did this as a team. Nothing is done by a single man and nothing is done alone. It was definitely a team job on the boards.”

With Millikan on the bench, the Trojans were outscored 17-7 in the third and the Warriors headed to the final frame up 43-31.

Four points from Anthony Simon and a layup from Grandgenett extended Wahoo’s lead to 16 points. In signature Warrior fashion, they took out the little life left in Platteview with two high flying dunks from Nelson and Hancock.

Glock led Wahoo with 23 points and Grandgenett had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with eight boards. Finishing with 11 points was Anthony Simon, Nelson had 10 and Hancock scored five.

According to Grandgenett, this group has put in a lot of work to be back-to-back conference champions. They love the sport and they have been playing with each other for a long time.

“We got a lot of seniors and a lot of guys who put in a lot of work together,” Grandgenett said. “We have been playing for a long time, so to do it together was a lot of fun.”

In the semifinals, the Warriors had another tough matchup against Malcolm. Wahoo’s offense was clicking all night in the 41-point victory over the Clippers.

“We were really sharp tonight on both ends of the floor,” Scheef said. “We got some really good ball movement on the offensive end, which led to a lot of open looks.”

The Warriors started the game off by putting up a game-high 23 points in the first quarter. They followed it up with 17 points in the second, 15 in the third and 13 in the fourth.

After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, Malcolm was limited to 14 points for the rest of the game.

From the field, Wahoo shot 50% and made 41% from behind the arc. They also pulled down 31 rebounds with 18 assists and 15 steals.

Scoring 14 points was Glock and Anthony Simon had 13. Also in double figures with 11 points was Kamron Kasischke and both Powers and Nelson had nine.

The Warriors played at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 31. They return home to take on Class B No. 5 Crete at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Beatrice at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.