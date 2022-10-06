Warriors earn second place at A-G Invite

WAHOO- The Wahoo Volleyball team was able to improve to .500 on the season with a 4-1 record at the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. On Thursday, the Warriors defeated Auburn and Roncalli Catholic and then knocked off Gross Catholic and A-G on Saturday. In the title match, Wahoo fell to Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in straight sets.

In the opening round of the tournament, the Warriors were matched up with Auburn. Wahoo was able to pull away in both sets at the end as they went on to win 25-18 and then 25-19 over the Bulldogs.

The Warriors did a good job hitting the ball in the match with a .303 hitting percentage. They also had eight aces.

Compiling 10 kills, 13 digs, one ace and one assist was Hayden Osmera and McKenna Smith picked up eight kills, four digs and three aces. Getting 20 assists, four digs and one kill was Audrey Waido and the freshman Josie Larson picked up six kills, 10 digs, two aces and one assist.

Next up in pool play for Wahoo was Omaha Roncalli. It was another quick two set sweep for the Warriors as they went on to knock off the Crimson Pride 25-15 and then 25-12.

In the match, Wahoo finished with 14 aces and had a .286 hitting percentage with 26 kills.

Pacing the team with eight kills, eight aces, two digs and one assist was Smith and Chloe Kasischke got four aces, three digs, one kill, one block and one assist. Picking up 21 assists, five digs, three kills and one ace was Waido.

Osmera earned five kills, six digs and one assist and Coffey had five kills and one dig.

Omaha Gross Catholic was the Warriors third match in Ashland and first match on Saturday. Another strong match at the net with a .233 hitting percentage propelled them to 25-11 and 25-14 victories.

Leading Wahoo with 24 assists, two digs, one ace and one kill was Waido and Larson had eight kills, 10 digs and one assist. Also getting eight kills with seven digs was Smith, Osmera had six kills, 11 digs and one ace and Kasischke finished with two kills, one ace, one dig and one assist.

In the semifinals of the A-G Invite, the Warriors took on the host A-G for the second time on the season. Similar to their first matchup, it was Wahoo who earned a sweep with a 25-19 and 25-17 win.

The Warriors filled up the stat sheet in the match with a .206 hitting percentage, 24 kills, six aces and six blocks.

Smith had a great match at the net with five blocks, eight kills, five digs and one ace. Reaching double digits with 10 kills, eight digs, one ace, one block and one assist was Osmera.

In the back row, Waido had 17 assists, six digs, two kills and one ace and Larson ended up with two kills, three aces, 13 digs and two assists.

On Saturday afternoon, Wahoo competed in the title match of the tournament against the only other undefeated squad Lincoln Lutheran. After a long three days full of matches, the Warriors ran out of gas against the top team in C-2 losing 25-16 and 25-18.

Lutheran’s success in the match was in large part their ability to dominate at the net. They had a .316 hitting percentage and 26 kills compared to a .157 hitting percentage for Wahoo.

Picking up five kills, eight digs and one block was Smith while Osmera had five kills, five digs, one block and one assist. Getting three kills, three digs and one assist was Larson, Coffey had three kills, two aces and one assist and Waido earned 13 assists, four digs and one kill.

On Sept. 27, the Warriors had another road matchup with C-1 No. 4 Malcolm. It was a game of momentum shifts with the Clippers winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-15 and then Wahoo responded to take the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-20.

In the winner takes all fifth set, Malcolm was able to grab an early lead and never looked back earning a 15-8 victory to take the match.

Both teams struggled at the net, with Wahoo finishing with a .027 hitting percentage and the Clippers ended up with a .155 hitting percentage. The Warriors did reach double digits in terms of aces with 10.

Osmera led the team with 13 kills in the loss while also coming up with 24 digs, one ace and one assist. Getting 32 assists, 11 digs, one block, one ace and one kill was Waido and Smith had eight kills, three aces, one block, eight digs and one assist.

Finishing with 13 kills, 24 digs, one ace and one assist was Osmera and Kasischke earned six kills, two aces, five digs and one block. Ending up with five kills, two aces, 26 digs and one assist was Larson.

This week Wahoo took on Class B No. 5 Waverly at home on Oct. 4. They will be at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Malcolm at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.