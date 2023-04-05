SPRINGFIELD- Against some of the toughest competition in Class B, the Wahoo Boys Track took second place with 85.5 points at the Platteview Invite on March 31. On the girls side, the Warriors only had five competitors and came in a tie for 11th place with 19 points.

“This track meet was extremely difficult with 14 teams, some of the best in Class B, in attendance and deteriorating weather conditions as the day went on,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “I was pleased with how our kids competed and I feel like they gave great effort again this week. We had quite a few athletes post personal and season-best efforts. We only had five girls competing and we were very efficient with them scoring 19 points. On the boy’s side, we scored about as well as I had hoped (85.5 points), and getting second in this track meet is really good, considering Waverly might be the best team in the state.”

Coming in first and second in the boys shot put for Wahoo were Dominek Rohleder and Jake Scanlon. Winning was Rohleder with a toss of 48-04.75 and Scanlon took second with a mark of 48-03.25.

After earning a silver medal in the shot, Scanlon won the discus with a heave of 148-02. Sliding in for the last medal in sixth place at the meet was Rohleder who finished with a throw of 123-10.

Getting two golds in the 110 meter high hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles was Zach Fox. The senior dominated the stiff competition field by running a 15.18 in the 110 hurdles and a 41.18 in the 300 meter hurdles. His time in the 300 was over a second faster than anybody else.

Back in sixth place in the 110 meter high hurdles for the Warriors was William Nielson who clocked a 17.44.

Fighting for the top of the leaderboard in the triple jump for Wahoo was Benji Nelson. He ended up getting second place with a mark of 41-10.

In the 4x400 meter dash, the Warriors were not quite fast enough to keep up with Waverly. The team of Garrett Grandgenett, Noah Bordovsky, Zach Fox and Sam Edmonds came in second place by clocking a 3:40.34.

Caden Smart, Grandgenett, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst earned a bronze medal in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:53.13.

Claiming the highest finish in the area in the 800 meter run was Kyle Babst. He kept up with the lead pack and came in third place by running a 2:07.89.

Picking up the final medal on the track for the Wahoo boys was Sam Edmonds in the 100 meter dash by getting fifth in a time of 11.59. He also took fifth in the long jump by going 19-10.

Both getting sixth place in a field event for the Warriors were Grandgenett and Smart. The medal for Grandgenett came in the high jump where he cleared 5-06 and Smart vaulted 10-06 in the pole vault.

For the Wahoo girls, McKenna Smith was the top performer in the 400 meter dash. She raced to the finish in a time of 1:04.21 to get second.

In the high jump, Smith and Sarah Kolterman tied by jumping 4-10. That was good enough to get them third place.

Rounding out the scoring for the Warriors on the girls side was Ava Lausterer. She took sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 31-10.50.

Wahoo will be at another tough meet this week when they travel to the Waverly Invite at 10:00 a.m. on April 6.

The rest of the results for the Warriors from the Platteview Invite can be found below.

Platteview Invite Girls 100 M Dash- 9. McKenna Smith, 13.88; 19. Lillie Harris, 14.23

Girls 200 M Dash- 7. McKenna Smith, 29.30; 14. Lillie Harris, 30.10; 34. Sarah Kolterman, 33.62

Girls Shot Put- 8. Kristen Mika, 30-04.50

Girls Discus- 7. Ava Lausterer, 92-02; 15. Kristen Mika, 86-00

Boys 100 M Dash- 11. Peyton Hurt, 11.85; 22. Kip Brigham, 12.08

Boys 200 M Dash- 12. Garrett Grandgenett, 25.70; 18. Noah Bordovsky, 26.22; 20. Brandon Greenfield, 26.31

Boys 400 M Dash- 12. Peyton Hurt, 56.48; 20. Brandon Greenfield, 58.97

Boys 1,600 M Run- 26. Calvin Babst, 5:23.71

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 11. Barrett Lavaley, 18.85

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 10. Kip Brigham, 48.27; 18. Barrett Lavaley, 51.22

Boys Long Jump- 9. Kip Brigham, 19-05.25

Boys Shot Put- 7. Eli Shada, 42-05

Boys Discus- 7. Eli Shada, 122-06