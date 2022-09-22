Warriors earn pair of top five finishes at Scotus Invite

COLUMBUS- It was a solid day for the Wahoo Cross Country Team at the Scotus Invitational at Lutjelusche Course on Sept. 15. The Warriors took fourth in the girl’s team standings with 60 points, the boys came in fifth place putting up 83 points, and Ales Adamec and Erin Golladay both medaled.

In the boy’s race, Ales Adamec kept up with the leader pack and ended up getting fifth place. He ran a 19:00 flat for the difficult course.

Coming in back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd place was Keegan Brigham and Logan Kleffner. Running a 20:06 was Brigham and Kleffner was two seconds behind him in a time of 20:08.

Battling two runners from Aquinas back in 34th place was Patrik Adamec. The sophomore beat them both to the line clocking a 21:01.

Madden Dwerlkotte was the fifth runner for Wahoo and Ryan Johnson came in as the sixth runner. Taking 41st place in a time of 21:23 was Dwerlkotte and Ryan Johnson got to the line in 53rd and posted a 22:06.

The final two runners for the Warrior boys were Chris Johnson and Logan Scott. The duo ran identical times of 23:36 and got 72nd and 73rd.

Golladay continued her fantastic freshmen campaign with another top ten finish. She took seventh place by running a 23:47.

Next through the line were the seniors Grace Darling, Sam Sutton, and Esmerelda Perez who all finished inside the top 30. Darling took 24th place clocking a 27:23, Sutton earned 26th place posting a 27:40, and Perez came in 29th getting to the line in 27:58.

Megan Robinson and Mackenzie Chadwell were the fifth and sixth runners for Wahoo. The senior Robinson got 34th running a 28:27 and Chadwell finished in 30:00 for 40th place.

Rounding out the Warrior runners in the race were Anica Gannon and Katie Elder. Taking 42nd was Gannon posting a time of 30:39 and Elder came in 44th running a 30:53.

Finishing atop the team standings at the Scotus Invite were Norfolk Catholic with 29 points on the boys side and Aquinas Catholic with 19 points for the girls. Jaxon Kilmurry of Battle Creek took first in the boy’s race with a time of 17:59 and Gianna Frasher of Aquinas broke the tape for the girl’s posting a 21:30.

Wahoo heads to the North Bend Central Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the North Bend Golf Course.