WAHOO – The Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team thrived under pressure last week in pair of closely contested games over Platte Valley and Beatrice. They knocked off the Class B No. 7 Patriots 2-1 at home on April 18 and then defeated the Orangemen 3-2 on the road on April 20.

“It was good to see us win without playing our best offensive games,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We have been swinging it so well all year and we struggled a little last week. But it’s baseball and you’re going to have days where you see good pitching and have to find ways to win close ball games.”

Against Platte Valley on Tuesday, the game remained scoreless entering the sixth inning. It was at this time that the Patriots were able to grab the lead with one run.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Warriors answered right back with a run of their own. With two outs and two runners on, Evan Wulf singled to right field, scoring Owen Hancock.

After setting down Platte Valley in order in the top of the seventh it was W/BN/LL who had the bats back in their hands.

The bottom half of the inning started with Conor Booth being hit by a pitch and then Trent Barry was intentionally walked. With two outs and a runner on third, Aiden Lofgren popped out to first, which was just enough time for Booth to slide home and win the game.

Finishing with the only RBI in the game for the Warriors was Wulf. Eli Johnston pitched all seven innings and had two strikeouts.

Next up for the W/BN/LL was a road matchup with conference foe Beatrice. The Warriors built an early 2-0 lead and never relinquished it in a one-run victory.

Out of the gate, the Orangemen struggled, issuing a walk and committing an error on an infield groundout. It didn’t take long for W/BN/LL to take advantage of those mistakes with a double from Lofgren to center and a single to right field from Hancock that scored one run apiece.

Eventually, Beatrice would tie the game with one run in the third and then another in the fourth.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to answer back with a run in the fifth. It was driven in by Nolan Van Slyke on a hard grounder to center.

Lofgren, Hancock and Van each came up with one RBI and at least one hit. Registering the second straight shutout for W/BN/LL was Ryan Bokelmann, who went seven innings with 10 strikeouts recorded.

“Our pitching was outstanding,” Weyers said. “Eli Johnston versus Platte Valley and Ryan Bokelmann versus Beatrice, both threw complete games. When we throw strikes and play ‘D’ behind them we have a chance to win games.”

This week the Warriors were at Class C No. 1 Malcolm on April 24 and then returned home to play Lincoln Northwest on April 25. On April 27 and April 28, W/BN/LL is at Class C No. 6 Douglas County West and then at home against Class C No. 9 Arlington at 4:30 p.m.

A long stretch of games is closed out for the Warriors when they take on Omaha Concordia on the road at 1 p.m. on April 29.