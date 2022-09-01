Warriors earn impressive victory over tough Malcolm squad

WAHOO- The biggest test of the season so far was presented to the Class B No. 1 Wahoo softball team when they traveled to take on Class C No. 6 Malcolm on August 23. Behind good defense and pitching the Warriors were able to hold on and knock off the Clippers 3-2.

Out of the gate, Wahoo set the tone for the game with one run.

The inning started with Autumn Iversen reaching base on an error on a hit to second. Iversen’s pinch runner Addi Lierman would come around to score when Sidney Smart doubled on a line drive to right field.

In the top of the third, the Warriors first batter Adelia Dunlap was walked. Next up was Iversen who sent a shot to left field for a two run homer and pushed Wahoo’s advantage out to 3-0.

Malcolm would answer back with a solo home run from Farritor to center in the fourth. A single from Sandell to left field knocked in the Clippers second run of the game in the fifth.

After that, Iversen was able to buckle down on the mound with a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Leading the team with one hit and two RBIs was Iversen. She also pitched seven innings, gave up two earned runs, and had 10 strikeouts.

Coming up with one hit in three at-bats with one run batted in was Smart.

Wahoo continued their dominate ways when they traveled to the Syracuse Invite on August 27. The Warriors pitched three shutouts in a 10-0 victory against the host team the Rockets, an 8-0 win over Falls City, and then a 4-0 victory against Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead in the title game.

In the first win for the Warriors against Syracuse, Jaiden Swanson pitched four innings, gave up one hit, and had six strikeouts.

Leading Wahoo offensively was Smart with two hits and three RBIs and Iversen had one hit and two runs batted in. Both driving in one run was Swanson and Adelia Dunlap.

For the second game in a row Swanson took the mound against Falls City. She blanked the Tigers and again only gave up one hit and increased her strikeout total to eight.

Iversen, Lilly Harris, and Ava Lausterer all had at least one hit in the game and finished with two RBIs.

The matchup people had been circling going into this tournament was the clash between the Patriots and Warriors who are both No. 1 in their respective classes. Despite getting out hit by Yutan-Mead five to three, Wahoo was able to scratch across four runs and hold the Patriots to nothing.

The Warriors scored their first run of the game when Smart singled to left field. That knocked in Iversen who had doubled to left field to lead the game off.

It remained a 1-0 game until the third inning when Iversen and Harper Hancock were both walked with one out. This brought Smart to the plate, who ended up homering to left field and gave the Warriors a four run lead.

Pitching another big game for Wahoo and excelling in the position was Iversen. She went six innings, gave up no earned runs, and amassed 10 strikeouts.

The Warriors played at Class B No. 5 Beatrice on August 30. They have a home matchup with Class B No. 7 Elkhorn on Sept. 1 and then host a quadrangular at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.