Warriors earn first win of the year at Ralston

RALSTON- Getting the first win is always the most difficult step for any young team. The Wahoo Volleyball team was able to knock that obstacle out of the way, when they defeated Ralston 25-14, 25-16, and 25-20 in straight sets on August 30 at Ralston.

“It felt good to get the first win of the season,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “I was proud of the girls' performance. The girls stayed aggressive and served well. It was a great win to send us into our home tournament this weekend.”

A big key in Wahoo winning their opening match of Trailblazer Conference play was their performance at the net. They had 31 kills compared to 14 for the Rams and had a .190 hitting percentage.

The Warriors also served tough amassing 15 aces and dugout 59 balls, whereas Ralston only had 16 digs.

Leading Wahoo with double digit kills at 10 was Hayden Osmera, while McKenna Smith came up with nine kills, Tianna Coffey had five kills, Josie Larson earned four kills, Chloe Kasischke picked up two kills and one block, and Audrey Waido had one kill and one block. Finishing with seven ace serves was Larson, Coffey had four, and both Smith and Osmera earned two.

In the back row, Waido had 27 assists and eight digs. Osmera picked up 19 digs, Alyssa Havlovic had 11, Larson came up with ten, Smith finished with six, and Kasischke had three.

From the Ralston game, Wahoo moved on to their home tournament on Sept. 3. The Warriors ended up with a 1-2 mark, knocking off Crete in three sets, losing to Omaha Concordia in three sets, and then Wahoo got swept by Blair in their last match.

Against the Cardinals, the Warriors dropped the opening set in extra points 26-24. Wahoo was able to battle back from their early defeat, knocking off the Crete 25-22 and 25-21 in the second and third sets.

Powering the Warriors in the kill category was Osmera with nine kills and one block. Coming through with six kills were Smith, Coffey, and Larson, Kasischke came up with three kills and two aces, and Waido had two kills and four aces.

At the net, Smith had three blocks and one ace. Finishing with four aces was Larson, Coffey picked up two aces and a block, and Smith came up with one ace.

Picking up 25 assists and nine digs was Waido. Osmera had 10 digs and two assists, Larson had seven digs and one assist, and Smith had four digs and one assist.

To start the tournament, Wahoo took on Omaha Concordia in a three set match.

The Warriors scratched out a close first set win 27-25 in extra points. After that victory, the Mustangs flipped the tied of the match dominating 25-10 and 25-11 in the second and third sets.

With a 1-1 record on the day, Wahoo moved on to play Class B Blair in their final match of the tournament. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they fell to the Bears by identical scores of 25-20 in both the first and second sets.

Leading Wahoo with seven kills, 13 digs, and one block was Osmera. Smith came up with six kills, one block, and four digs, Larson had five kills, six digs, one assist, and 19 serve receives, and Waido ended up with 18 assists, 10 digs, three kills, and one ace.

This week the Warriors had one match at home against a Trailblazer Conference foe Platteview on Sept. 6.