Warriors earn conference honors for volleyball and softball

WAHOO – All-Conference honors for softball and volleyball were recently awarded for the Trailblazer Conference for Fall 2022. Wahoo did very well on this list, picking up numerous First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.

For softball, Autumn Iversen led the Warriors by being named the Honorary Captain of the First Team. In the regular season, she finished with a 13-2 record pitching with a 1.627 ERA and 19 home runs.

In her first season behind the plate, Harper Hancock grabbed a First Team selection. She had a .983 fielding percentage and 22 RBIs in the regular season.

For her productivity on the mound and at the plate, Jaiden Swanson was the third Wahoo senior to grab First Team accolades. She was a perfect 15-0 with a 1.345 ERA heading into the State Tournament and drove in 42 runs at the plate.

The final First Team selection for the Warriors was Sidney Smart. She was fantastic at shortstop, finishing with a .973 fielding percentage, 10 stolen bases and 45 RBIs.

Earning second team accolades for Wahoo was Ava Lausterer. She stepped up to fill a hole at third this year and had a .919 fielding percentage and 25 RBIs.

For the Warrior volleyball team, Hayden Osmera was the lone selection on First Team. The sophomore posted 333 kills and had a .155 hitting percentage.

Nabbing Second Team for Wahoo were outside hitters McKenna Smith and Josie Larson, while Tianna Coffey, Chloe Kasischke and Audrey Waido all ended up getting Honorable Mention.