Warriors earn all-conference honors

WAHOO – Six Wahoo girls basketball players earned postseason honors in the inaugural season of competition in the Trailblazer Conference.

Sophomore Autumn Iversen was named to the first team after another solid season on the hardwood.

Iversen led the Warriors in scoring at 9.9 points a game and in steals with 57 while providing a threat for Wahoo on both ends of the floor. She also led the team with 31 made 3-pointers and shot 66 percent from the free throw line.

Junior point guard Karley Golladay and senior post Kelsie Sears earned second team all-conference honors.

Golladay transferred in from Fremont High School this season and made an immediate impact for the Warriors.

She led the team with 80 assists and averaged 7.5 points per game. She also came away with 40 steals and led the team with 35 made free throws.

Sears, the Warriors tallest player at 6-foot, led the team in rebounds with 126 and in blocked shots with 54. She also averaged 7.2 points per game.

Seniors Kharissa Eddie and Toni Greenfield and junior Taylor Luben were all named to the honorable mention team.

Eddie averaged 4.6 points and four rebounds.