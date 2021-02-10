Warriors drop pair of road games to Class B teams

WAHOO – The week got off to a rough start for the ninth-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Feb. 2 when they traveled to Springfield to take on the Class B Platteview Trojans.
The Warrior offense was limited to just 30 points by the Trojan defense and the home team was able to edge Wahoo by a score of 36-30.
Wahoo trailed 19-12 at the half after they were able to score just three total points in the second quarter.
The Warrior defense kept them in the game in the second half, but ultimately, the poor offensive performance prevented them from getting the win.
Wahoo shot 22 percent from the field and got to the line just six times.
They also turned the ball over 15 times.
Senior Kelsie Sears finished with a season-high four 3-pointers and 14 points to lead Wahoo in scoring. Sophomore Autumn Iversen added 12 points and four rebounds against the Trojans.
The other three Warriors starters Toni Greenfield, Karley Golladay and Kharissa Eddie combined to score three points and made just one of their 21 field goal attempts.
“We didn’t take care of the little things tonight when our shots didn’t fall,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
The Warriors looked to get back on track on Feb. 5 when they traveled to Elkhorn for a game against the Class B Antlers.
The Warrior offense struggled mightily against the Antlers and was defeated by a score of 41-27 on the road.
Wahoo scored just 10 points in the first half and trailed 23-10 after 16 minutes.
The Warriors shot 32 percent from the field and converted on just 1-of-11 from behind the 3-point line. They also made just 4-of-10 from the free throw line against the Antlers.
“We took good shots, but just couldn’t cash in on them. We played an even up 2nd half, but the low scoring in the first half was too much to make up against a good-sized team like Elkhorn High,” said Walker.
Eddie led Wahoo with eight points. Golladay scored seven points.
Greenfield led Wahoo with 10 rebounds.
The Warriors were supposed to play Beatrice at home on Saturday, but Mother Nature did not cooperate and the game had to be canceled due to inclement weather.