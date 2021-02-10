Warriors drop pair of road games to Class B teams

WAHOO – The week got off to a rough start for the ninth-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Feb. 2 when they traveled to Springfield to take on the Class B Platteview Trojans.

The Warrior offense was limited to just 30 points by the Trojan defense and the home team was able to edge Wahoo by a score of 36-30.

Wahoo trailed 19-12 at the half after they were able to score just three total points in the second quarter.

The Warrior defense kept them in the game in the second half, but ultimately, the poor offensive performance prevented them from getting the win.

Wahoo shot 22 percent from the field and got to the line just six times.

They also turned the ball over 15 times.

Senior Kelsie Sears finished with a season-high four 3-pointers and 14 points to lead Wahoo in scoring. Sophomore Autumn Iversen added 12 points and four rebounds against the Trojans.

The other three Warriors starters Toni Greenfield, Karley Golladay and Kharissa Eddie combined to score three points and made just one of their 21 field goal attempts.

“We didn’t take care of the little things tonight when our shots didn’t fall,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.