WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo boys basketball team is headed back to the Class C-1 State Tournament for the second year in a row with a 79-15 win over St. Paul in the C1-1 District Final on Feb. 28 at home. It was total domination from the start of the game by the Warriors, who held the Wildcats to 16.2% shooting from the field and registered 22 steals.

Garrett Grandgenett opened up the scoring for Wahoo with a layup on the inside. The senior then converted a shot while being fouled. After Grandgenett made the free throw, the Warriors were up 5-0 on St. Paul.

A three-pointer from Anthony Simon and a reverse layup by Owen Hancock put Wahoo up by 15 points. To close out the quarter, Marcus Glock made a jumper and Benji Nelson converted a layup that gave the Warriors a 19-5 advantage.

Wahoo had its highest scoring quarter of the game in the second when they tacked on 25 points.

The first five points of the quarter for the Warriors came on two free throws from Grandgenett and a trey from Glock up top. That was followed up by Anthony Simon scoring at the hoop and Glock converting a layup off a steal that put Wahoo in front 44-10 at halftime.

With the game well in hand, the Warriors turned to their bench in the second half. This didn’t change the fact that Wahoo continued to dominate as they held the Wildcats to five total points in the third and fourth quarters.

Offensively, the Warriors racked up another 35 points and went on to win by a convincing 64-point margin.

Wahoo shot an impressive 60.8% from the field and made 31 of 51 shot attempts. They also knocked 47.6% from three and were 77.8% at the free throw line.

In the rebounding department, the Warriors pulled down 29 and St. Paul finished with 26. On top of the boards, Wahoo had four block shots and dished out 22 assists.

All scoring 11 points for the Warriors were Glock, Keegan Brigham and Anthony Simon. Putting up nine points was Nelson and Grandgenett, Kyler Elliot and Kamron Kasischke had seven. Rounding out the scoring was Hancock and Jaiden Powers with six points and Jase Kaminski finished with four.

Heading into the Class C-1 Tournament, Wahoo is the top seed. They take on the eighth seed Auburn on March 8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Stories on all the Warriors’ games down at State can be found online at www.wahoonewspaper.com and in next week’s newspaper.