Warriors dominate Bluejays and Eagles on the road

SEWARD- The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team continues to move in the right direction with victories over Seward on March 29 and Lutheran High Northeast on March 31 on the road. They knocked off the Bluejays by a score of 6-0 and then defeated the Eagles 4-0.

“Our team is known for our defense over the years,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “I feel like that first game against Platteview was rather a fluke for us. We made some adjustments after that first game and gave the players some more specifics in regards to their responsibilities.”

Leading LL/RC with two goals scored against Lutheran High Northeast was Jamison Wahl. She was .500 on shot attempts with four taken.

Scoring one goal was Sierra Springer, Raegan Holle, and Hailey Chambers. Shanae Bergt also had two assists in the match.

In the goal, Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyan Cuttlers split time at 40 minutes apiece. Cutters had one save in the second half as the duo teamed up for their third straight shutout.

The Warriors had 28 shots recorded and 17 shots on goal in the contest. They also had one penalty kick, which they put in the back of the net as well.

It was another shutout for LL/RC when they took on Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk two days later. They also moved their goal total up to 10 for the week.

“We have really been working on treasuring the ball and working the ball around,” Gosselin said. “We have speed and athleticism across the field and that means a lot. In addition to that, we got quite an experienced team. It allows us to keep the pressure on teams.”

Despite going into the wind in the first half, the Warriors were able to outshoot the Eagles 12-2. The lone goal of the first half came from Bergt at the 7:21 mark.

In the second half, LL/RC tacked on three more goals, the first one coming off a corner kick by Bergt.

The final two goals of the game were scored by Springer and Hannah Kile. Springer’s goal came off a block that she corralled and put in the back of the net and then Hannah Kile scored on a corner kick.

It was another defensive masterpiece for the Warriors who haven’t given up a goal since March 21 against Omaha Concordia.

“We kinda changed the way we played in the back by dropping a sweeper a little bit deeper,” Gosselin said. “Hannah Kile became our ball winner in the front of our defensive group. We also have two juniors on our outside attack that are very physical and they have really stepped up.”

This week LL/RC had a tough match when they took on Class B No. 9 Columbus Scouts on April 5. They are back at home against Ralston on April 7 at 5 p.m.