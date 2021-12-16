Warriors defense leads the way in victory over Bluejays

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Girls Basketball Team continued their undefeated streak to start the season with a victory over Ashland-Greenwood at home on Dec. 7. It all started with the defense, where they had a solid showing and 19 steals that led to the Warriors winning 55-26.

“We’re really working hard on defense and it’s something we are hanging our hat on,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We’re trying to get at it in the full court and it allows us to play a lot of girls. It’s something the girls have really been working hard on in practice and bought into.”

In the first quarter, Autumn Iversen was able to get Wahoo off to a good start with a three up top to make it 11-1 in favor of the Warriors. Right before the buzzer sounded Sarah Kolterman got her own rebound increasing the lead to 13-1 after one.

Wahoo’s Karley Golladay was able to make a nice pass to Josie Sutton underneath the hoop that kept the Warriors lead at 12 points in the second. Right before halftime, Sammy Leu came up with a steal and then made a layup to put Wahoo up 24-10 heading into the locker room.