Warriors defense leads the way in victory over Bluejays

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Girls Basketball Team continued their undefeated streak to start the season with a victory over Ashland-Greenwood at home on Dec. 7. It all started with the defense, where they had a solid showing and 19 steals that led to the Warriors winning 55-26.
“We’re really working hard on defense and it’s something we are hanging our hat on,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We’re trying to get at it in the full court and it allows us to play a lot of girls. It’s something the girls have really been working hard on in practice and bought into.”
In the first quarter, Autumn Iversen was able to get Wahoo off to a good start with a three up top to make it 11-1 in favor of the Warriors. Right before the buzzer sounded Sarah Kolterman got her own rebound increasing the lead to 13-1 after one.
Wahoo’s Karley Golladay was able to make a nice pass to Josie Sutton underneath the hoop that kept the Warriors lead at 12 points in the second. Right before halftime, Sammy Leu came up with a steal and then made a layup to put Wahoo up 24-10 heading into the locker room.
Leu continued her spectacular game with a strong showing in the third, where she had several steals for layups and threes. Grabbing a rebound and going back up strong for a bucket to end the quarter and make the score 41-19, was Kolterman.
In the fourth, Kylee Kenning started the frame off with a layup. Later on, an Ella Lacey layup helped close out a 29 point victory.
Leading Wahoo with 14 points, two assists, and five steals was Leu. According to Forbes, Leu’s plays on the court has been great in her first year with the Warriors, but the way she has been so encouraging off the court to her teammates is what makes her stand out.
“Everybody always sees what she is able to do on the court, but behind the scenes, she is awesome too,” Forbes said. “She has a great attitude and is always smiling.”
Kolterman was second for Wahoo in points with eight, four rebounds, and three steals, while Lacey scored seven, Kenning had six, Taylor Luben and Golladay finished with five, Iversen had three on a made three-pointer, Abbey Borchers, Sidney Smart, and Josie Sutton scored two, and Ava Lausterer had one.
The Warriors will really find out how good they are in their next game against Class B No. 2 Norris on Dec. 14. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. against the Titans.