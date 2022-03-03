Warriors cruise to the Subdistrict Championship

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team had no problems coming out on top of the C1-4 Subdistrict at home with a pair of wins over Bishop Neumann 70-34 on Feb. 24 and Arlington 77-36 on Feb. 22. In both games, the Warriors shot over 50% from the field.

Against the Cavaliers in the Subdistrict final, it was Neumann who came out and scored the first two points of the game. After that Wahoo went on an 11-0 scoring run.

Down by nine points, the Cavaliers got back within four points at 11-7 with a three-pointer in the corner from Jude Polacek.

Later on in the first, the score was 13-8 in favor of the Warriors when Owen Hancock hit two threes and Myles Simon knocked down a free throw. This helped increase Wahoo’s lead to 20-8 at the end of the quarter.

Michael Lynch attempted to get Neumann’s offense going to start the second with a three that trimmed the Cavaliers deficit to ten points.

Wahoo made sure to not let that happen with a 9-0 run that increased their edge to 31-11.

Turner Ahrens was able to end the scoring drought for Neumann with a three. Going into halftime, it was all Warriors who were up in the game 42-16.

It was Wahoo who continued to put the pedal to the metal on offense in the third quarter. They were able to outscore the Cavaliers 21-6 and went up 63-22.

Early in the fourth, Lynch was able to hit a three for Neumann. This helped the Cavaliers outscore the Warriors 12-7 in the last quarter.

“I liked just about everything that we did tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We played well defensively and we moved the ball offensively. Our kids were locked in mentally and played well.”

Leading Wahoo with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals was Marcus Glock. Both Anthony Simon and Hancock were in double figures with 13 points and 10 points, Myles Simon scored eight points, both Kamron Kasischke and Benji Nelson had six points, Garrett Grandgenett and Kade Cook dropped in four points, and Andrew Waido had three points.

Kanon Cada paced Neumann’s offense with 10 points. Scoring six points was Lynch, both Polacek and Aaron Spicka had four points, Ahrens and Connor Schutt finished with three, and Sam Stuhr and Luke Meis had two points.

To start the tournament off, the Warriors took on Arlington in the opening round. The Eagles were no match for Wahoo as they cruised to a 41 point victory.

“I thought we were really good on the defensive end in the first half,” Scheef said. “I thought we shared the ball all four quarters. It was a good start to post-season play.”

Early on, with the score 4-3 in favor of the Warriors, Kasischke was able to make a layup that put them up 6-3. A layup inside from Anthony Simon and a three-point play from Grandgenett made the score 14-6 in favor of Wahoo after one.

Grandgenett continued to find opening underneath the hoop in the second with multiple layups that increased the Warriors lead to 23-8.

Later on, Myles Simon and Kasischke made layups pushing the edge for Wahoo to 19 points. A three-pointer from Glock gave the Warriors a 36-12 halftime advantage.

A three from Anthony Simon and a basket underneath by Grandgenett opened up the second half for Wahoo. Two three-pointers from Glock and another from Hancock, pushed the Warriors lead to 62-28 heading to the final frame.

Off the bench, Waido had two layups in the fourth. A three from Jaiden Powers were three of the final five points for Wahoo in the game.

Finishing with the hot hand was Anthony Simon with 19 points and three steals. Scoring 13 points was Glock, Myles Simon had 10 points, Grandgenett had nine points, Waido and Hancock scored six points, Nelson dropped in five points, Kasischke finished with four points, Powers had three points, and Dylan Simons scored two points.

Wahoo earned the No. 1 seed in the District Finals for Class C-1. They moved on to play No. 16 seed Clarkson/Leigh for a birth in the State Tournament on Feb. 26 at home.