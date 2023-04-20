WAHOO – For the first time in program history, the Class B No. 5 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team won the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The Warriors accomplished this feat by defeating Class B No. 7 Beatrice 11-5 on April 13 and Class C No. 1 Malcolm 5-1 in the title game on April 14 at home.

Early on against the Clippers, W/BN/LL jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Several errors allowed Owen Hancock to get on base and advance to third. He came home on a groundout from Kael Eddie to the first baseman.

Two more runs were tacked on in the third to make it 3-0 when Trent Barry hit a two-run homer to right field.

The Warriors were kept quiet until the bottom of the sixth when they started a two-out rally with back-to-back singles from Grant Ryan and Conor Booth. Hits by Alex Ohnoutka and Barry drove both Ryan and Booth in and gave W/BN/LL a four-run advantage they kept for the rest of the game.

“Our pitchers did a great job of making them earn bases,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We always talk about the importance of limiting walks. (Ryan) Bokelmann had one walk and one guy he hit and Barrett didn’t give up any free bases in his two innings. Our defense did a nice job of making plays when they needed to.”

Leading the Warriors with four hits and three RBIs was Barry, and Eddie had one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching five innings with no runs surrendered and eight strikeouts as the starter was Ryan Bokelmann. In relief, Barrett Nelson went two innings, gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

To reach the title game, W/BN/LL first had to knock off the defending conference champs Beatrice. Behind another solid hitting performance, the Warriors did just that in a six-run victory.

After two scoreless innings, W/BN/LL got their bats going in the third where they put up four runs.

The inning really got going with two outs with a double to center from Ryan. That was followed up by two more doubles from Booth and Ohnoutka to center which made it 2-0.

A single by Barry to center and then a walk by the Orangemen with the bases loaded increased the Warriors’ edge out to four.

With the bases juiced and one out in the fourth, Beatrice couldn’t get their pitching going and walked in a run. That was followed up by Aiden Lofgren singling to center which scored Cody Hesser and Ohnoutka.

Driving in the final run of the inning and making it 8-0 in favor of W/BN/LL was Owen Hancock with a ground ball single to right field.

The Warriors tacked on one run in the fifth and two in the sixth on their way to pulling out the victory and moving on to the championship game.

“Our conference has seven good baseball teams, Beatrice was the defending conference champ and Malcolm was unbeaten,” Weyers said. “So our guys earned it, it was fun to see the kids play well at home.”

Ohnoutka, Barry and Lofgren each drove in two runs and came up with at least one hit. Finishing with one RBI and at least one hit were Booth, Hancock, Eddie, Nolan Van Slyke and Ryan.

Eli Johnstone started the game and pitched 5.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and registered two strikeouts. Coming in relief was Jonas Schnakenberg who pitched 1.1 innings, gave up no runs and had one strikeout.

This week W/BN/LL played Class B No. 8 Platte Valley at home on April 18. They are back at home taking on Beatrice at 4:30 p.m. on April 20. The Warriors close the week out at Ralston at 4:30 p.m. on April 21 and at Louisville at 11 a.m. on April 22.